Rohit Sharma Ruled Out of South Africa Test Series; Priyank Panchal Named Replacement

In a major blow, India’s new Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of three-match Test series against South Africa, website Cricbuzz reported. The 34-year-old was recently elevated to the position and looked all set to play the series opener in Centurion. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, he has injured himself while practising at Bandra Kurla Complex. Priyank Panchal, Gujarat batter, will be his cover.

There is no confirmation if he will be playing the ODI series as the nature of the injury is said to be serious. He was practicing in Mumbai for last one week to gear up for the three-match series.News agency PTI reported that he was hit on his hand.

He suffered a hit on his hand during a net session in Mumbai and the BCCI has summoned India A captain Priyank Panchal as cover for him ahead of the tour of South Africa this month. As of now, the extent of Rohit’s injury is not very clear after he sustained a hit while taking throw-downs from team’s specialist Raghavendra aka Raghu.

“There are some issues with his hand but the medical team is trying to sort it out," a source close to the cricketer told PTI. Meanwhile a BCCI official informed that Panchal, who scored 96 in an A Test match against South Africa A, has been called as cover.

“Panchal has been asked to report at the Mumbai team hotel tonight. He is there as a cover for Rohit. Also because he recently played in South Africa and scored runs, he was asked to join," the official informed.

(With agencies)

