'Rohit Sharma Scores Through His Bat, Virat Kohli With Bat and Legs': Pak Cricketer Weighs In On The Debate

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli debate has been going on for years now with no clear winner. Both are legends of Indian cricket and have nothing to prove. The numbers themselves build the case! Nevertheless, this doesn’t stop people and former cricketers alike to instigate it for their own benefit. One prime example could be former Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan who, earlier used an opportunity of being a guest in Nadir Shah podcast, spoke how he shut down Kohli as he tried to sledge him during the 2015 World Cup match in Adelaide.

“Virat came. He said to me ‘Aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You’ve just arrived and you speak so much). I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between I endured a troubled knee which forced me out of action. I said ‘Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha.‘

Khan made his international debut in 2009, and would go on to make his Test debut in a span of few months. However, he last played an international match against World XI in 2017 and hasn’t been selected since.

Furthermore, he also said clearly what he felt about Rohit vs Virat battle.

“Virat Kohli is a great batter, but Rohit Sharma is even better than Kohli. Rohit is technically better, he plays late and has a lot of time. Rohit ruled world cricket for 10-12 years."

“He plays it very late and has a lot of time.” When the podcast host retorted that Rohit is struggling, he replied: “Cricket hai, 15 years se raaj bhi to kar raha tha.(This is cricket, he had ruled it for 15 years)”

“Kohli jo khelta hai wo apni fitness pe khelta hai, agar wo ek run banata hai to wo fir dusri ki bhi koshish karta hai. Rohit Sharma nahi karta.(Kohli plays on his fitness, he takes the first run and looks for the second, but Rohit doesn’t)”

“Rohit karta hai balle se run, Virat Kohli balle se bhi aur tango se bhi karta hai(Rohit scores through his bat, Kohli through the bat and his legs).”

