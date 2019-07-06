starts in
India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Scores Yet Another Ton, Becomes Leading Run-scorer

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Scores Yet Another Ton, Becomes Leading Run-scorer

Rohit Sharma equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in World Cups by an Indian, scoring his fifth century of the 2019 edition in the match against Sri Lanka in Leeds.

Rohit now has six world Cup centuries in 15 innings. Tendulkar had six tons from 44 World Cup innings.

Rohit is the first batsman to score five centuries in a single World Cup. Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lankan batsman, had made four centuries in 2015.

Rohit, the leading run-scorer of this tournament, had earlier scored centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England and Bangladesh.

Chasing 265, Rohit led the way for India with a century before falling to Kasun Rajitha for 103 off 94 in the 31st over. He had put on a 189-run partnership with KL Rahul, who was batting on 81 when Rohit fell.

Cricket World Cupicc world cup 2019India vs Sri lankarohit sharma

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more