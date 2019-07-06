India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Scores Yet Another Ton, Becomes Leading Run-scorer

Rohit Sharma equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in World Cups by an Indian, scoring his fifth century of the 2019 edition in the match against Sri Lanka in Leeds.
Rohit now has six world Cup centuries in 15 innings. Tendulkar had six tons from 44 World Cup innings.
Rohit is the first batsman to score five centuries in a single World Cup. Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lankan batsman, had made four centuries in 2015.
Rohit, the leading run-scorer of this tournament, had earlier scored centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England and Bangladesh.
Chasing 265, Rohit led the way for India with a century before falling to Kasun Rajitha for 103 off 94 in the 31st over. He had put on a 189-run partnership with KL Rahul, who was batting on 81 when Rohit fell.
