An Oval Special via Mumbai Local - Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur's Coming of Age

The only this that was up for debate after India’s staggering last day win at the Oval against England in the 4th Test was the choice of the ‘Player of the Match’ award. This was of course decided by some of the distinguished and former greats turned commentators from the host broadcaster Sky Sports which has the likes of Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Shane Warne among others in its panel. Sunil Gavaskar during this series pointed out (although in a lighter vein) on the Sony Sports Network which is broadcasting the current series that since that panel is dominated by the former batsmen, it is not a surprise that they end up picking a batsman (in this case Rohit Sharma) for the award; perhaps even suggesting that it is in cricket’s blood to be biased against the batting performances even if it is universally accepted truth that bowlers win you Test matches by taking 20 wickets.

Thakur was Rohit’s equal at the Oval

At the Oval, Thakur didn’t take a truckload of wickets, but the ones he did were worth its’ weight in gold – he scalped first innings’ highest scorer Ollie Pope and in the second innings the wicket of opener Rory Burns which gave India the first breakthrough after an exactly 100 runs partnership. In the fourth innings of the match, as long as English captain Joe Root was batting, the possibility of a draw wasn’t completely ruled out, England could even contemplate a win, but again Thakur did the trick by getting the big fish wicket. And, we all know how important was his twin fifties in the match which decidedly changed the course of the game from an Indian point of view.

Not Man of the Match, But Shardul Thakur Lords Over England at The Oval

An unlikely coming together of two journeys from Mumbai’s Oval to London’s Oval!

It is an unlikely coming together of two journeys which have their origin in the local maidans, particularly Mumbai’s Oval which has got a grand stop-over in London’s Oval. If Rohit Sharma scored a priceless 127 in the third innings of the Oval Test, Thakur’s 117 across two innings was an equally significant contribution. In many ways, both the Mumbaikars proved in this Test that they do indeed belong in Test cricket. In the case of Rohit, it may be even tantamount to blasphemy to suggest that he could not cut his teeth at the Test level! However, despite all his vastly improved technique as an opener in these conditions, without an overseas Test hundred, there would always have been whispers about his class. Rohit had scored seven Test tons prior to this match (all were scored in India) and his home Test average is almost as good as Don Bradman, but his away record always took the glitter out of his Test record. However, the Oval hundred - his first in overseas conditions - when India desperately needed a big score, the 34-year-old silenced everyone with his marvellous hundred. Hopefully, once and for all. Similarly, despite his Gabba heroics (breathtakingly 67 runs and 7 wickets in the match), Thakur wasn’t the first-choice name in the team-sheet even if Hardik Pandya’s Test career as an all-rounder is almost finished. When Thakur made it to the playing XI at Nottingham and at the Oval, many did why R Ashwin – a better all-rounder with a proven track record over a decade – is warming the benches.

Rohit Rights a Wrong, Shardul Returns in Style And Anderson Burden

Rohit and Thakur-epitome of immense self-belief

However, like Rohit, the 30-year-old Thakur too has immense self-confidence in his ability as a player and he is fortunate to play Test cricket in an era where a captain like Kohli values that quality more than anything else. Perhaps, Rohit may have handed over his Player of the Match award to Thakur when they were back in the dressing room because he is truly aware that his friend missed out on that honour in Brisbane last year when India were tottering at 186/7 and his 67 changed the momentum of the match and subsequently the series. Similarly, at the Oval, India were in an even more precarious situation with a scorecard reading 127/7 and his 57 eventually paved the way for the 157-run win on the final day. And, looking back, who knows Thakur’s counter-attacking cameo could very well have changed the momentum and result of the series in India’s favour on day one itself.

The white-ball specialists are now as good in red-ball cricket!

There is another remarkable similarity in the contrasting journeys of these two players. While Rohit was always a batting prodigy who was supposed to follow in the footsteps of great Sachin Tendulkar, Thakur was a typical workhorse in domestic cricket who would toil hard and keep knocking the door of the national selection without ever getting serious attention from the selectors. Rohit’s disappointing start in Test cricket is well documented but his dominance in white-ball cricket eventually made him a better red-ball player in the latter half of his career. And, the finishing touches were acquired by the additional responsibility of captaincy (Mumbai Indians) in the IPL. Thakur is not as experienced as Rohit in white-ball cricket but he too was essentially considered a limited-overs player [37 games combined in ODIs (15) and T20s (22)] before he got a Test recall Down Under in 2020 after a disastrous debut (where he could bowl just 10 balls) in 2018. However, it was ultimately the huge platform of the IPL where Thakur displayed his skill and craft in such a manner and as a deadly bowler in death overs that he even managed to impress MS Dhoni in a remarkable way. So much so that his unflappable temperament under pressure made Dhoni promote him in the batting order for some of the critical matches for CSK. And, he did play some of the blinders which may have made Thakur believe that he could do it at the highest level too, in red-ball cricket.

The mentor may be smiling in Dubai

Incidentally, it is no surprise that both Rohit and Thakur owe it to their former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who was a real mentor for them. The former Indian captain has an unabashed admiration of Rohit’s ability as an all-format batter and backed him to the hilt whenever the Mumbaikar was under pressure while playing for India. Thakur also has got a similar kind of shelter (to a lesser degree of course) while playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The great man must be smiling quietly in Dubai seeing both his wards coming of the age - two young kids who started playing together from Mumbai’s Oval - in Test cricket at the Oval

