Rohit Sharma Shares Lovable Picture With Daughter Samaira, Calls it ‘Pure Joy’

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is spending some quality time with his family ahead of the five-Test match series against England. A few days back, he enjoyed a day-out with his daughter Samaira in an amusement park.

Rohit took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with his baby girl. Ajinkya Rahane’s daughter Aarya was also spotted in the frame shared by the cricketer.

Rohit wrote in the caption that let the kids remind you how to be happy. “If you want to learn to be happy, let a kid remind you how! Pure joy with these cuties," he wrote.

Rohit enjoys a massive fan following of 19.3 million on Instagram and fans showered love minutes after he uploaded the post.

Several used emoticons to express how lovable and cute the photograph was, while some could not refrain from dragging cricket.

Fans mentioned that Rohit was the most deserving and capable captain the Indian team can currently have.

SunRisers Hyderabad bowler Khaleel Ahmed was also all hearts in the comment section of the photo.

Rohit recently played in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, where India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets. The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain did not display his personal best during the match. Rohit was able to muster only 34 runs off 68 balls in the first innings, and 30 runs off 81 balls in the second innings. Fans were left disappointed as they had expected a power-hitting performance.

In the first innings, Rohit was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson, while Tim Southee took his wicket in the second innings. He will be next seen on the field when India will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series, which has been scheduled to begin from August 4.

On the other hand, a second-string, young India squad will be up against Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series. The team is led by Shikhar Dhawan along with support from coach Rahul Dravid and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

