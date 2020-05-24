Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rohit Sharma Should Lead India in T20Is, Virat Kohli Boss in Tests & ODIs: Atul Wassan

Former India fast bowler Atul Wassan is of the opinion that Team India should go in for split captaincy which could in turn reduce the load on a player. Right now Virat Kohli lead India in all three formats, apart from leading IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Cricketnext Staff |May 24, 2020, 10:47 AM IST
On occasions when Kohli has opted out of a tour, it is Rohit Sharma who has taken over the responsibility and gotten good results too.

Apart from that Rohit has brilliant credentials as a leader as has led Mumbai Indians to four titles. Going by that Wassan feels that Rohit should lead India in T20Is.

In an interview with Sportkeeds, Wassan said, “Yes, I think India should think about split captaincy because it is too much load. Virat loves it, I think he wants to captain all three formats. But Rohit Sharma has shown us that he’s an instinctive leader.”

“His record is good, he leads from the front. With Mumbai Indians, he did the same,” he added.

He further explained that Kohli should continue to lead as far as ODIs and Tests are concerned. “In Test cricket, Virat is the boss. In one day-cricket, Virat should be the captain, but in T20Is, take the stress out of Virat’s life, and let someone else lead the side like Rohit Sharma,” he said.

