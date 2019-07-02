starts in
Match 40:IND VS BAN

live
IND IND
BAN BAN

Birmingham

2 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Slams Fourth Century, Becomes Highest Run Getter of Tournament

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Slams Fourth Century, Becomes Highest Run Getter of Tournament

Rohit Sharma went past David Warner's tally of 516 to become the highest run-scorer of the ongoing 2019 ICC World Cup as he scored his fourth century of the tournament.

Rohit crossed Warner when he pulled Rubel Hossain to the boundary in the 23rd over of the game against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 2). Rohit is playing his seventh innings while Warner has played eight.

Rohit was dropped on 9 by Tamim Iqbal off Mustafizur Rahman and made Bangladesh pay, getting to his century in just 90 balls. Rohit had already scored centuries against South Africa, Pakistan and England this World Cup.

most runs

Rohit now has five world Cup centuries from 15 innings. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most centuries by an Indian in World Cups. Tendulkar had six tons from 44 World Cup innings.

most 100s

Rohit is also only the second batsman, after Kumar Sangakkara in 2015, to score four tons in the same World Cup.

rohit 2

In the process, Rohit also broke the record for the most sixes by an Indian batsman in ODIs, going past MS Dhoni's tally of 228.

Rohit fell immediately after his century, caught at cover off Soumya Sarkar for 104 off 92 with seven fours and five sixes. He shared an opening stand of 180 in 29.2 overs with KL Rahul.

icc world cup 2019india vs bangladeshrohit sharma

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
