Rohit Sharma went past David Warner's tally of 516 to become the highest run-scorer of the ongoing 2019 ICC World Cup as he scored his fourth century of the tournament.
Rohit crossed Warner when he pulled Rubel Hossain to the boundary in the 23rd over of the game against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 2). Rohit is playing his seventh innings while Warner has played eight.
Rohit was dropped on 9 by Tamim Iqbal off Mustafizur Rahman and made Bangladesh pay, getting to his century in just 90 balls. Rohit had already scored centuries against South Africa, Pakistan and England this World Cup.
Rohit now has five world Cup centuries from 15 innings. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most centuries by an Indian in World Cups. Tendulkar had six tons from 44 World Cup innings.
Rohit is also only the second batsman, after Kumar Sangakkara in 2015, to score four tons in the same World Cup.
In the process, Rohit also broke the record for the most sixes by an Indian batsman in ODIs, going past MS Dhoni's tally of 228.
Rohit fell immediately after his century, caught at cover off Soumya Sarkar for 104 off 92 with seven fours and five sixes. He shared an opening stand of 180 in 29.2 overs with KL Rahul.
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Slams Fourth Century, Becomes Highest Run Getter of Tournament
Related stories
Karthik Lakshmanan | July 2, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh: Here Comes the Latest Installment of a Prickly Rivalry
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
No Bigger Cricketing Moment Than Winning World Cup For Me: Tendulkar
Cricketnext Staff | June 23, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan: Sachin Tendulkar Disappointed by Dhoni-Jadhav Approach
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019
BAN v PAKLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings