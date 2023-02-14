Rohit Sharma Snapped With Young India Pacer Mohsin Khan Ahead Of 2nd Test Vs Australia

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted with young left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan ahead of the second Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Khan shot to prominence during the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing his debut season for the Lucknow Super Giants, Khan picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 5.97 in the 15th edition of the IPL. However, the Uttar Pradesh-born fast bowler has been out of action this season due to injury. A photo of Khan’s meeting with Rohit is now gone viral.

One Twitter user lavished huge praise on Rohit Sharma and commented, “What a gesture by the Hitman.”

Another fan inquired about Mohsin Khan’s fitness status and asked, “Had he not been injured, he would have been selected in the Indian team by now, right?”

A certain Twitter user commented, “This bowler is too good. He can clock 150km/h whenever he wants. He can deliver good slower ones as well. His bouncers are just terrific. He has an economy of 6. Possesses good yorkers and he is a wicket-taker. Moreover, he can bat as well. Mohammad Shami said that he will make Mohsin Khan the best all-rounder of India.”

“Mohsin Khan can have success in future provided he looks after his fitness and doesn’t get carried away by success like many others there!” read another reply.

One Twitter user commented, “He is gem of a bowler. Have an eye on him this IPL.”

In first-class Mohsin Khan made his debut during a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in 2020. He had scalped two wickets in that game. Khan has 26 wickets to his name in List A cricket. He displayed brilliant bowling during the 2018 season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The pacer had bagged 13 wickets from eight matches in that season. Khan’s brilliance in the domestic circuit paid off after he earned his maiden IPL contract. Mumbai Indians had roped in Khan ahead of the IPL 2018 season at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. However, he did not get a chance to take on the field. Two seasons later, Mohsin Khan made his IPL debut in 2022 for the Lucknow Super Giants.

