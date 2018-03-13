Rohit Sharma Tags Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar 'Smart'

"Smart performance, especially from the bowlers. To restrict a batting unit like that, it was a great effort from the bowlers. The conditions weren't easy for the bowlers, there was a bit of dew on the ground. Neither easy for the spinners nor the pacers, but they have executed their plans really well. Just continued where we left off against Bangladesh. The bowlers came out and executed the ideas and plans really well. We discussed a lot of things and it was very much on display for everyone to see.
“We bat really deep, and we haven't had a batting line-up like that in a long time. We have a lot of all-rounders, but the middle-order hasn't had opportunities to bat in the recent past, but as you saw today, Manish and DK batted extremely well. Can't single out a performance, it was a complete team effort. We aren't laid back at all, because all three teams are still alive in the tournament. They can all stand at four points. So we need to continue the momentum from hereon. The new guys have all taken their opportunities and made good use of it. So we don't need to go and change anything, we just need to play the way we have over the last two years," Rohit said after the game.
Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat as India sealed a comfortable 6 wicket win. Young Thakur registered his best T20 bowling figures as Sri Lanka lost their way in the middle overs after Kusal Mendis' fifty and were restricted to 152 for nine. The match was reduced to 19-overs-a-side affair after over an hour was lost due to rain.
Sri Lankan pacers disappointed yet again as they bowled way too many loose balls, Akila Dananjaya was the star of the show as he picked two wickets. But Karthik and Pandey showed great maturity and the two ensured India didn't face any trouble in reaching the target.
First Published: March 13, 2018, 12:24 PM IST