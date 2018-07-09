Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Rohit Sharma Tells Dinesh Karthik - Personal Milestones Will Keep Coming With Time

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 10, 2018, 5:00 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Tells Dinesh Karthik - Personal Milestones Will Keep Coming With Time

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching a century (image: Reuters)

Fresh from his third T20 international hundred, Rohit Sharma has said that personal milestones are a by-product of ensuring team goals are achieved. Sharma was named man of the match as India completed a 2-1 series win in Bristol, chasing down a stiff target with ease on the back of his effort.

Speaking to team-mate and friend Dinesh Karthik in a video posted by the BCCI on their website, Sharma said, “We had lost the second game and it was important to make sure we won the decider. My focus was on taking India to the win and making sure we built enough partnerships. Personal milestones will keep coming as long as you are playing.”

Sharma could have in fact achieved the feat earlier in Dublin when they beat Ireland by 76 runs in the first game of the tour, but was dismissed for 97 as he attempted to bring up his century. Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Sharma said, “Since we were batting first, our idea was to get as many runs on the board as possible, which is why I was going for the shots. But it was unfortunate that I could not complete the ton.”

Sharma also threw more light on the method followed by the Indian top order, especially in a run chase.

“We always try to ensure that there is one set batsman at the crease through the innings, or at least a major part of it,” he said. “Last time it was KL Rahul’s chance and he scored a brilliant century. This time the onus was on me.”

Sharma is the only batsman along with New Zealand’s Colin Munro to have three T20I hundreds to his name. He will be looking to continue his rich vein of form in the ODI series that starts on Thursday.

Also Watch

bccicolin munrodinesh karthikengland vs india 2018India vs Englandrohit sharmarohit sharma century
First Published: July 9, 2018, 9:28 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking