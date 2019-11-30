Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Dinner

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

589/3 (127.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

3/1 (6.0)

Pakistan trail by 586 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

39/2 (18.0)

England trail by 336 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Rohit Sharma To Earn Rs 75 Crore More Per Year Through Endorsements

Rohit Sharma's elegant batting performance has always won fans but a record breaking show in the 2019 World Cup is slowly making the Indian vice-captain a favourite with corporate bigwigs.

PTI |November 30, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
Rohit Sharma To Earn Rs 75 Crore More Per Year Through Endorsements

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma's elegant batting performance has always won fans but a record breaking show in the 2019 World Cup is slowly making the Indian vice-captain a favourite with corporate bigwigs.

A stupendous start as a Test opener has only helped in ‘Brand Rohit’ get the kind of traction many believe that he always deserved.

According to the sources in Rohit’s management team, one of India’s finest batsmen in contemporary times endorses more than 20 brands at the moment.

“Currently, some of the notable brands that Rohit is endorsing include CEAT tyres, Adidas, Hublot watches, Relispray, Rasna, Trusox, SHARP electronics, Dream 11 etc to name a few,” a source close to the cricketer told PTI.

While the financial modalities can’t be disclosed, industry insiders believe that the 32-year-old’s earnings will see a quantum jump of Rs 75 crore per annum.

Rohit currently charges Rs 1 crore per day for each brand which can be anything from TVC (television commercial shoot), promotional event, print or digital commitments.

“The World Cup where he became first batsman to hit five hundreds upped his brand value considerably. And now, the stupendous performances as a Test opener is like an icing on the cake,” a member of corporate brand, who is working with Rohit said.

“It’s not only about cricket but his image that he is one among us makes him a relatable brand with youth as well as family audience.”

Off The Fieldrohitrohit sharmarohit sharma endorsementssharma

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more