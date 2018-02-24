Rohit to Lead India in Tri-series; Kohli & Dhoni Likely to be Rested

In skipper Kohli’s absence Rohit will lead Team India. Also a few youngsters could be a part of the team. Rohit had earlier captained India in an ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2017. The team had won two games under his leadership, and lost one.
India has been playing non-stop cricket for the past few months, and have been on the South Africa tour since Jan this year. So the BCCI and the key players have mutually agreed to give series a miss.
“What is the point of sending these cricketers after such a hectic South African tour,” a team source said.
The team for the tournament is likely to be picked on Sunday. Among some of the youngsters, Delhi keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant could could get the nod as chief selector MSK Prasad was seen having a chat with him, during a Vijay Hazare match at the Palam cricket ground recently.
The Nidahas Trophy will be played from March 6 to March 18. Bangladesh will be the third team in the competition.
First Published: February 24, 2018, 10:32 AM IST