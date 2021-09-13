Rohit Sharma to Replace Virat Kohli as India's Limited-Overs Captain After T20 World Cup: Report

There could be a change in leadership as far as India’s limited-overs set up is concerned with captain Virat Kohli likely to step down from the role and hand over the duties to his deputy Rohit Sharma. Kohli is the current India skipper across formats having established himself among one of the all-time greats.

There have been rumours of Rohit taking over the charge, at least in T20Is, considering his record as stand-in captain with IPL success where he has Mumbai Indians to five titles further boosting his claim. However, this could become reality once the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup gets over in the UAE with Kohli now more keen to concentrate on his batting.

“Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he’s always been — the best batsman in the world,” The Times of India quoted sources as saying.

Kohli has so far led India in 95 ODIs, and with 65 wins along with 27 defeats, has a winning percentage of 70.43. In 45 T20Is so far where he has been the captain, India have won 27 times while losing 14 times.

On the other hand, Rohit has led India 10 times in ODIs and led them to victories on eight occasions while losing twice. In T20Is, he has captained them 19 times of which they have won 15 and lost four.

One of the biggest criticisms of Kohli’s captaincy is his failure to land a major ICC trophy since taking over the charge of the team. Recently, in June, India lost in the final of the World Test Championship as well which further fueled the talks.

However, as per the TOI report, Kohli, Rohit and India team management have had meetings in the past few months over the change of guard, at least in white-ball cricket.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here