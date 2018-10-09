Rohit Sharma to Represent Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy Ahead of Windies ODI Series

Loading...
“Yes he will (play for Mumbai)... we’ll pick the team on October 10,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar told the Times of India on Monday.
“Rohit will play for us in one or two games. The team will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who captained Mumbai in their last two games in the league stage,” a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official also told the newspaper.
Rohit was in fine form during the recently concluded Asia Cup but is not a part of India’s Test squad for the series against Windies. The Vijay Hazare Trophy games will no doubt give him some much-needed practice time.
“It’s good to have a high-class international player like Rohit. He’s an ODI specialist, and will make a huge difference to the team,” said Mumbai coach, former wicket-keeper Vinayak Samant.
Rohit last played a domestic game for Mumbai in 2017 when he was in the midst of making a comeback that year after an injury.
He then went on to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before he was included in the ICC Champions Trophy squad.
Rohit did not play any part in the domestic season last year as he was constantly on tour with the Indian team.
