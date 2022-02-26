Rohit Sharma Trusts His Players That Makes a Lot of Difference: Reetinder Sodhi

Former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi has praised Rohit Sharma for having a clear cut approach while leading the team. The 41-year-old said Rohit’s trust in players has helped them gain confidence and perform well in difficult situations. Backing his observation with examples of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant, Sodhi added that the Indian cricket captain has given them the confidence when they needed it.

“Rohit trusts his players and that makes a lot of difference. Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are swashbuckling batters. A lot of times they may not be successful, but on days when they do, they will win you big games,” said Sodhi while speaking on the Khelneeti podcast.

These comments come after Kishan’s 58-ball 89 against Sri Lanka on Thursday. After a disappointing series against West Indies earlier this month, Kishan announced his return to form with this knock where he hit 10 boundaries and 3 sixes leading India to a total of 199 runs.

Sodhi added that the best part about Rohit’s leadership was his clear mindset where if a player is good, he will receive backing. However, when the performance continues to dip, Rohit doesn’t shy away from showing the exit door.

Sodhi emphasised that this perform or perish policy was needed for the team’s success.

Rohit Sharma took charge of captaincy duties in all formats from Virat Kohli. Since Rohit took over as the full-time captain, India so far has recorded a 100 per cent success rate. India whitewashed the West Indies in both T20Is and ODIs and registered a comfortable victory against Sri Lanka in the first T20I under his leadership. India and Sri Lanka are slated to have a faceoff in the second T20I today in Dharmshala. Team India, however, is yet to play a Test match under Rohit’s leadership.

