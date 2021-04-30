Rohit Sharma Turns 34: Mumbai Indians Skipper’s Top 10 Adorable Posts for Daughter Samaira

T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021
As Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma turned 34; here we take a look at his top ten adorable posts featuring his daughter Samaira.

Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 34th birthday today and as has been the case in recent years, is buys leading Mumbai Indians in the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Blessed with a daughter named Samaira and the two-year old is a constant feature in both the India batter’s and his wife Ritika Sajdeh’s Instagram posts.

Here are some of Mumbai Indians skipper’s best moments with his daughter:

Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira is looking joyful as ever.

Mumbai Indians skipper celebrated International Women’s day with the special women in his life.

Rohit posted an adorable picture of his daughter Samaira on her second birthday to wish his “patutie” on her special day.

Rohit shared a beautiful picture of his family at the festival of light Diwali.

The picture-perfect family of India’s limited-over vice-captain.

Rohit with his daughter Samaira and fans cannot get enough of her cuteness.

The Arrival of Samaira: Rohit announced the birth of his baby girl with a very sweet post.

Rohit and Ritika teaching their three-year-old daughter Spanish.

Rohit spending some quality time with his daughter Samaira during the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

On 2019 Children’s day, Rohit posted an adorable video of his daughter, where she is trying to call him “Papa.”

