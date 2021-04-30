Rohit Sharma Turns 34: Mumbai Indians Skipper’s Top 10 Adorable Posts for Daughter Samaira

Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 34th birthday today and as has been the case in recent years, is buys leading Mumbai Indians in the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Blessed with a daughter named Samaira and the two-year old is a constant feature in both the India batter’s and his wife Ritika Sajdeh’s Instagram posts.

Here are some of Mumbai Indians skipper’s best moments with his daughter:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira is looking joyful as ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Mumbai Indians skipper celebrated International Women’s day with the special women in his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Rohit posted an adorable picture of his daughter Samaira on her second birthday to wish his “patutie” on her special day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Rohit shared a beautiful picture of his family at the festival of light Diwali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

The picture-perfect family of India’s limited-over vice-captain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Rohit with his daughter Samaira and fans cannot get enough of her cuteness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

The Arrival of Samaira: Rohit announced the birth of his baby girl with a very sweet post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Rohit and Ritika teaching their three-year-old daughter Spanish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Rohit spending some quality time with his daughter Samaira during the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

On 2019 Children’s day, Rohit posted an adorable video of his daughter, where she is trying to call him “Papa.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here