Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 8, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Sri Lankan CC

139 (19.1)

Sri Lankan CC
v/s
Punjab Lions CC
Punjab Lions CC*

125/3 (11.5)

Punjab Lions CC need 15 runs in 49 balls at 1.83 rpo
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Brno Raiders

83/4 (10.0)

Brno Raiders
v/s
Brno Raptors
Brno Raptors*

80/4 (10.0)

Brno Raiders beat Brno Raptors by 3 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2020, 3:37 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Uploads Picture With Wife on Social Media, Yuvraj Singh Posts Hilarious Comment

India opener Rohit Sharma posted a picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and captioned it, "Always hold on to what you love."

While the fans swarmed the picture with comments, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had a funny take on it. Yuvraj said, "I love your cheeks can I hold on to them."

View this post on Instagram

Always hold on to what you love ❤️

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

Both the Indian cricketers often take to social media to pull each other's leg.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Wishes for Guru Purnima 2020

It was during a conversation with Rohit only, where Yuvraj had come up with objectionable comments on Yuzvendra Chahal.

Singh, in one of his video interviews with India opener Rohit, called Chahal a ‘bhangi’ (a casteist remark) referring to the latter’s popular TikTok videos.

While it was as casual comment as it could get with both Singh and Sharma laughing off the matter, however, the small clip from the conversation – roughly a month back – made it’s way to social media with Twitter users slamming Singh for his disparaging comment.

Chahal has been racking up the social media attention with his dancing videos with models and family members and is often the talking point of other cricketers during their video conversations, which has gained popularity due to the lockdown in the country.

The hashtag #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो has so far seen nearly 20,000 tweets with users demanding an apology from the retired international.

Off The FieldRitika Sajdehrohit sharmayuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
