India opener Rohit Sharma posted a picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and captioned it, "Always hold on to what you love."
While the fans swarmed the picture with comments, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had a funny take on it. Yuvraj said, "I love your cheeks can I hold on to them."
View this post on Instagram Always hold on to what you love ❤️ A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jul 4, 2020 at 5:30am PDT
Always hold on to what you love ❤️
A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jul 4, 2020 at 5:30am PDT
Both the Indian cricketers often take to social media to pull each other's leg.
ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Wishes for Guru Purnima 2020
It was during a conversation with Rohit only, where Yuvraj had come up with objectionable comments on Yuzvendra Chahal.
Singh, in one of his video interviews with India opener Rohit, called Chahal a ‘bhangi’ (a casteist remark) referring to the latter’s popular TikTok videos.
While it was as casual comment as it could get with both Singh and Sharma laughing off the matter, however, the small clip from the conversation – roughly a month back – made it’s way to social media with Twitter users slamming Singh for his disparaging comment.
Chahal has been racking up the social media attention with his dancing videos with models and family members and is often the talking point of other cricketers during their video conversations, which has gained popularity due to the lockdown in the country.
The hashtag #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो has so far seen nearly 20,000 tweets with users demanding an apology from the retired international.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Rohit Sharma Uploads Picture With Wife on Social Media, Yuvraj Singh Posts Hilarious Comment
India opener Rohit Sharma posted a picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and captioned it, "Always hold on to what you love."
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK vs ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings