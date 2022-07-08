Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Rishabh Pant Could Play in T20I Series Against West Indies: Report

Senior India cricketers including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant could be included in the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series in West Indies. The trio alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami has been rested for the three ODIs against West Indies starting later in July.

However, according to a report in news agency ANI, Rohit, Kohli and Pant could be back for the T20Is as part of Team India’s preparations for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in October-November in Australia.

In the absence of regular captain Rohit, veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan has been handed over the reins for the ODIs with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja serving as his deputy.

Various media reports have claimed that the Indian team management is keeping a close eye on how Kohli performs in the remaining two T20Is against England. The batting superstar has been battling a major dip in form and with youngsters performing, the 33-year-old is under pressure to keep his place in the squad for the shortest format.

The West Indies ODIs start from July 22 with all three matches to be played in Port of Spain. The T20I series starts from July 29 with the opening clash to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The second and third T20Is will be played at the Warner Park while the final two matches are scheduled to be held in Florida (USA).

Meanwhile, India have started the T20I series against England on an emphatic note with a big 50-run win in Southampton on Thursday. Allrounder Hardik Pandya was the star of the win, hitting a quickfire fifty and then taking four wickets as well.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

