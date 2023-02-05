'Rohit is a Far Better Batsman than Kohli: Pakistan Pacer Gives Staggering Arguments to Prove his Point

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the two flag-bearers of Indian cricket in the modern era. Both of them are masters of the game in their own way. But fans and experts never stop drawing comparisons between them. It’s not easy to find out who is the best in business but veteran Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan has given a staggering explanation to prove his point that the current Indian captain is a ‘far better batter’ than his predecessor.

Speaking on the ‘Nadir Ali Podcast’ on YouTube, Sohail recalled his one and only appearance against India, in the 2015 World Cup in Australia. Talking about his five-wicket haul, the veteran cricketer said he likes Rohit’s technique but admitted that he has immense respect for Kohli as well.

“I respect Kohli because he is a very big batsman. But as a bowler, I feel Rohit Sharma is a far better batsman than him. His technique is superb. He plays the ball very late like he has all the time in the world,” he said.

Sohail further stated that Rohit has the skill set to score runs purely with his bat but Kohli uses his fitness to the fullest extent to get runs against his name.

“Kohli scores runs based on his fitness. If he scores one run, he is immediately ready for the next. Rohit doesn’t do that. He scores one run and doesn’t even try for the next. Rohit scores with his bat. Kohli scores with his bat and by running between the wickets. Again, that is a good thing because when you are that fit, you reflect automatically,” Sohail said.

Bot Rohit and Kohli will be back in action in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. While the visitors are already on the top of the World Test Championship points table, second-placed India need to win the series by a margin of 3-1 to secure a berth in the final.

The series opener will be played in Nagpur, starting Tuesday. The second Test commences on February 17. The last two games will be played in Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

