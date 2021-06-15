Rohit Sharma Was ‘Warned To Stay Away’ After First Meeting With Ritika

Mumbai Indians captain and successful ODI opener Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are one of the most popular couples in India and Ritika can be often seen attending Rohit’s every match. She is often found tensed about her husband’s batting and Rohit has also mentioned many times that Ritika has always supported him.

Recently Rohit spoke about his first meeting with Ritika at Gaurav Kapoor’s show ‘Breakfast with Champions. In the show, he spoke about how his wife has supported him always and she has stood by him in both bad and good times. Rohit also added that both of them are very good friends.

Rohit received a warning from fellow cricketer Yuvraj Singh, one of the most destructive batsmen in the history of the game. Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan had a shoot where Rohit saw Ritika for the first time. Rohit, being a senior went to meet them at the shoot and also his shooting was scheduled next.

At the shooting location, Yuvraj Singh warned Rohit not to look at her. He said ‘don’t even look at her, she is my sister’, Rohit recalled. Ritika is Yuvrajn Singh’s Rakhi sister.

Rohit Sharma’s cricket stats

Rohit is one of the best openers in the world. He has played 38 tests with an average of 46.7 and a high score of 214. 227 ODIs with an average of 48.96 and a world record high score of 264 runs in an innings. He has also played 111 T20I with an average of 32.18 and the highest mark of 118 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here