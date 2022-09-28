Rohit Welcomed in 'Gods Own Country' with a Colossal Cut-out at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium

Team India has arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to lock horns with South Africa in the first game of the three-match series. The opener is scheduled to be played on Wednesday at the Greenfield Stadium and prior to the contest, the die-hard Rohit Sharma fans have something ‘larger than life’.

A group of Rohit’s fans, known as the ‘All Kerala Rohit Sharma Fans Association’, placed a colossal cut-out of the Indian skipper outside the venue. The picture of the same was shared by the fan group on their official Twitter which was further posted by Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ | ‘We Haven’t Been Able to Defend Where There Was Dew’: Batting Coach Rathour Defends Indian Bowlers

“And that’s how we welcome The Hitman to the God’s Own Country. @ImRo45 #RohitSharma,” the caption of the post read.

And that’s how we welcomes The Hitman to the God’s Own Country 😎💥@ImRo45 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/ECsMFhx6FC — ALL KERALA ROHIT SHARMA FANS ASSOCIATION (@AKRSFAOfficial) September 27, 2022



Meanwhile, another group of Virat Kohli fans, knowns as the All Kerala Virat Kohli Fans (AKVKF), installed a life-size cut-out of the former Indian captain outside the Greenfield Stadium. The picture of the same was shared by the group on its Instagram handle.

“AKVKFA official cutout in Kerala greenfield stadium Thiruvananthapuram,” the caption of the post read.

Both India and South Africa arrived in the capital city of Kerala on Monday. The Men in Blue received a rousing reception from the hundreds of fans who were waiting outside the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

“Team India will reach the ground for the practice on September 27. They will practice from 5 PM to 8 PM. The South African team will practice on the ground from 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM,” the Kerala Cricket Association said in a release.

The India team will play 3 T20Is which will be their last assignment before the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma has a full-strength squad at his disposal with only Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All kerala Virat kohli fans (@akvkfa_official)

The Kerala cricket association is hopeful that it’s going to be a capacity crowd match as by now 75 per cent of the tickets have been sold out, despite the lowest-priced ticket costing Rs 1,500.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here