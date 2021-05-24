'Rohit Sharma Will Adjust His Game in England' - India Opener's Childhood Coach

Rohit Sharma will be facing one of his sternest challenges in international career when he opens for India during the UK tour where they are to play six Tests starting June 18. So far, since Rohit began opening in Test cricket, he has enjoyed a prolific run but the swing-friendly conditions in England will test his temperament.

His childhood coach Dinesh Lad admits though Rohit may face some problems against the moving delivery, he can adjust his game to overcome the hurdle. He gave the example of his performance on difficult pitches when England toured India for four Tests earlier this year.

“He just has to focus harder there, play every ball to its merit because there will be significant movement,” Lad told Sportskeeda. “But talking about the recent home series against England on turning tracks, Rohit played proper cricketing shots while others seemed to struggle.”

“So I am sure he will adjust his game in England as well because it’s all about adjusting to different conditions at the highest level. Yes, he might some face problems because the ball swings in England more than in any other country and you have to be extremely focused in order to handle that movement,” he added.

India squad boasts of some world-class pacers and Lad says facing them during net sessions will help Rohit acclimatise better

“But if he faces the quality bowlers that India have during net sessions or intra-squad matches, then it might help him to acclimatise to the conditions better,” Lad said.

In 38 Tests, Rohit has 2615 runs at 46.69 including seven centuries and 12 fifties. These numbers could have been even better had the 34-year-old converted the several starts he got during the Australia tour.

Lad said Rohit will have to make the starts count in England “Even in Australia earlier this year, the way he batted caught everyone’s eye and he made shot-making look so easy while playing the fast bowlers. He never seemed like getting out, but again, there were a few innings where he threw his wicket away. He can’t afford to do that this time around,” Lad observed.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here