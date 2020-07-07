Rohit Sharma Wishes to Have Gone a 'Little Further' in 2019 World Cup

Rohit Sharma has given Team India a much needed boost in the initial few overs as a dependable opener. The batsman has scored tons and double centuries, but one of his most exciting feats was to score five centuries during the 2019 One Day International (ODI) World Cup tournament.
The Hitman had proved true to his name by scoring a ton against Bangladesh, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and South Africa (not out). His explosive batting was very influential in soaring Men in Blue in the league stage.
However, for Rohit himself, he would have liked to go ahead further in the tournament and actually lift the WC trophy than scoring milestones.
Recently, on the anniversary of becoming the first batsman to score 5 ODI centuries in one World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the cricketer.
#OnThisDay in 2019@ImRo45 became the first batsman ever to score 5 ODI centuries in one World Cup. #TeamIndia 👏🏾👏🏾His record-breaking feat122* vs South Africa140 vs Pakistan102 vs England104 vs Bangladesh103 vs Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/2N1KTpwJt1— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2020
Wish we could go little further than where it ended. Nevertheless my dream is still to win world cups. https://t.co/2y9Ti6oA38— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 6, 2020
