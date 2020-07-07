Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 8, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Stockholm Super Kings
Stockholm Super Kings

Stockholm Super Kings elected to field
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 7, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

2ND INN

Stockholm Tigers

114/4 (10.0)

Stockholm Tigers
v/s
Alby Zalmi CC U23
Alby Zalmi CC U23*

88/8 (10.0)

Stockholm Tigers beat Alby Zalmi CC U23 by 26 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Rohit Sharma Wishes to Have Gone a 'Little Further' in 2019 World Cup

One of his most exciting feats was to score five centuries during the 2019 One Day International (ODI) World Cup

Trending Desk |July 7, 2020, 5:32 PM IST
Rohit Sharma made 65 off 40. ICC/Twitter

Rohit Sharma has given Team India a much needed boost in the initial few overs as a dependable opener. The batsman has scored tons and double centuries, but one of his most exciting feats was to score five centuries during the 2019 One Day International (ODI) World Cup tournament.

The Hitman had proved true to his name by scoring a ton against Bangladesh, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and South Africa (not out). His explosive batting was very influential in soaring Men in Blue in the league stage.

However, for Rohit himself, he would have liked to go ahead further in the tournament and actually lift the WC trophy than scoring milestones.

Recently, on the anniversary of becoming the first batsman to score 5 ODI centuries in one World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the cricketer.

BCCI wrote, “#OnThisDay in 2019, @ImRo45 became the first batsman ever to score 5 ODI centuries in one World Cup”. The board recalled how he had scored a “record-breaking feat” by being 122* vs South Africa, scoring 140 vs Pakistan, 102 vs England, 104 vs Bangladesh and 103 against Sri Lanka. This is when Rohit tweeted that he wished for India to go a “little further” than where they lost out to New Zealand in the semi finals. His caption read, “Wish we could go little further than where it ended. Nevertheless my dream is still to win world cups.”

bcciBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiacricketCricket World CuphitmanICC WCicc world cup 2019Interntional Cricket Councilodirohit sharmatwitter

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more