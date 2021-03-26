Rohit Sharma & Yuzvendra Chahal’s Bromance Leaves Wife Ritika and Dhanashree Wondering

In between all the intense action on the field, Team India players often take some much needed break to unwind. Ahead of the 2nd One Day International (ODI) between India and England, Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal engaged in some fun moments off the field. Taking to Instagram, the India spin wizard shared a few candid photos with Rohit. The Mumbai Indians skipper, in the first photo, is seen offering a flower to Chahal. The next frame captured their obvious reactions as they broke into sheepish giggles. The Haryana player came up with a short and goofy caption along with the twin-photo post.

Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma commented on the post saying, “Didn’t have to ask them to pose. Btw thanks for the pic credit.” Rohit’s wife too reacted on the post with a surprising emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

India won 3-2 in the recently-concluded T20I series against England. Earlier, India had also won the four-match Test series 3-1. Chahal, who failed to make an impact with the white ball in the T20I series, didn’t play the first game. The Indian opener and limited-overs vice-captain scored 28 off 42 in India’s score of 317 for 5 during the first ODI in Pune. Chahal was not picked in the Playing XI for the series opener. He is a part of the squad for the ongoing three-match series against The Lions in Pune.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led Team India and Eoin Morgan-led England will play the second ODI on Friday where the hosts will look to win the series. The visitors will look forward to drawing level and plan a final clash on March 28. Indian and English players part of the IPL are likely to move into the bubble after the series concludes. The 14th edition of the cash rich IPL will see the tournament return to India. The season opener will have defending champions Mumbai Indians squaring off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.