Rohit Sharma's 11-year-old Tweet Calling Suryakumar Yadav as Player 'to Watch Out For' Goes Viral

An 11-year-old tweet of Rohit Sharma is being hailed as ‘visionary’ following Suryakumar Yadav’s swashbuckling performance during the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand on Sunday. Suryakumar peeled off his second century of T20I career to set up the base of India’s big 65-run win at the Bay Oval.

“Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!" Rohit had tweeted back in December 2011.

Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 10, 2011

Users on Twitter are sharing the decade-old post praising Rohit for backing Surya all these years as he rose through the ranks to become the top-ranked T20I in the world.

Surya was in sensational form during the 2nd T20I as he slammed an unbeaten 111 off 51 deliveries to propel India to a massive 191/6 in 20 overs.

“The plan was clear when I went into bat. At the 12th/13th over, we thought about batting deep and getting around 170-175 was a par score," Suryakumar said during a chat with the broadcasters.

When asked about the secret behind his unorthodox strokeplay, the 32-year-old responded, “Secret is about the intent and you need to enjoy yourself. It’s also about the work you do in the practice sessions."

He added, “I feel that I didn’t think too much about what was happening. Just had my gameplan and it worked well. Fantastic crowd here (Bay Oval)."

Surya has been in a rich vein of form in T20Is in 2022 having scored 1151 runs from 30 innings at an average of 47.95 and a stunning strike-rate of 188.37. He has scored two centuries and 9 fifties as well this year alone.

At the T20 World Cup in Australia, he was India’s second highest run-getter after Virat Kohli

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here