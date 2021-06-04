Rohit Sharma's Best in Test Cricket is Yet to Come: Batting Coach Vikram Rathour

Rohit Sharma’s meteoric rise in Test cricket comes as no surprise. The Mumbaikar had proven himself in the limited-overs formats, which helped him fare better in his second innings in the Tests. Batting coach Vikram Rathour is of the opinion that Rohit always had the game to excel in the longest format, but now he has a much better game-plan.

“Rohit Sharma is a man finally in control of himself, his thoughts, what he wants to achieve and where he wants to head from here. Rohit always had the game and the talent to be successful even in Test cricket. What has happened lately though is he has sorted out his game-plan in this format. Look at the way he began approaching his Red ball cricket, since he has turned an opener, from 2020 onwards,” Rathour told TOI.

He pointed out that now Rohit likes to take time to build the innings that works in his favour. “He always had a terrific game plan and method that made him such a prolific run-getter in shorter formats. But he may not have been so certain about how he intended to approach the red-ball format. But you see Rohit in Test whites today and you know this man has a very sorted game-plan. He consciously began working on it. Now he is much more relaxed and disciplined at the start of his innings in Test cricket, he likes to take his time to settle down and once he has, we know what he’s capable of.”

“If you look at his First-Class records, he’s always been the one to get those big hundreds. Even in ODIs and T20 cricket, it’s never been a case of 105, 110, 115. Once he gets there, he keeps going. In the past few months, he’s shown what he’s capable of in Test cricket too. He’s someone who’s now beginning to come across as a cricketer constantly in a state of transformation, capable of tearing apart any attack anywhere in the world.”

He also had a warning for the opposition teams. “In Test cricket, he’s just starting. If he keeps going like this, we’ll be seeing a different Rohit in Test cricket. His best is still to come.”

