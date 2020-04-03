Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rohit Sharma's Daughter Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action

Rohit Sharma's one-year-old daughter has tried to ace Jasprit Bumrah's action which was captured in a video shared by the ace Indian pacer on social media.

IANS |April 3, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
Rohit Sharma's one-year-old daughter Samaira has tried to ace Jasprit Bumrah's lethal sling-arm action which was captured in a video shared by the ace Indian pacer on social media.

"I think she does it better than me @rohitsharma45 @ritssajdeh ! I can safely say I am a bigger fan of hers than she is of me," Bumrah said with the video which shows Samaira being asked by Rohit's wife, Ritika, to show what "Bum-Bum does".

Samaira then raises her hand sideways and tries to imitate Bumrah who is known to terrorise batsmen with his unique sling-arm action.

Mumbai Indians teammates Rohit and Bumrah had previously chatted on Instagram during the ongoing 21-day lockdown period which is in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Bumrah had revealed there that he is takes inspiration from Swedish star footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the way he rose from the ashes to become one of the best in the business.

Bumrah is the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler at present. He rose through the ranks playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and had a forgettable first outing.

The right-arm pacer also said he was looking forward to bowling with New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult in the IPL but with it now being postponed due to the coronavirus, he has to wait.

