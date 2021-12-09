Rohit Sharma's Elevation as Test Vice-Captain Puts Virat Kohli on Captaincy Notice in the 5-Day Format

Virat Kohli losing the ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma, though not entirely unexpected, was the major story of the team selection for India’s impending tour to South Africa. From the time Kohli gave up the T20 captaincy, murmurs were floating that this change was likely. Yet the manner in which this was communicated by the BCCI raised eyebrows.

Announcing the squad for South Africa in a media release, the BCCI mentioned Kohli’s removal from the ODI captaincy only at the end of the missive and in terse, matter-of-fact manner. There was not even a token acknowledgement of his contribution in the leadership role, which is massive if win-loss statistics are anything to go by.

Press releases from the cricket establishment are generally prosaic but never bereft of making honourable mention of captains being replaced: unless it is for a serious breach of discipline or abject failure. In Kohli’s case, neither of this applies, so naturally, it provoked speculation if there were other factors at play.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma the Man of the Moment as Balance of Power Shifts in Indian Cricket

Some unconfirmed reports said that the BCCI gave Kohli 48 hours to relinquish the ODI captaincy on his own, and took the step to replace him when this was not forthcoming. In the absence of any explanation in the press release or subsequently, the truth value of these stories could not be ratified.

Such bizarre ultimatums are hardly the norm and unlikely. However, given the icy tenor of the press release, one can assume a certain level of disenchantment in the BCCI with Kohli, though this still does not justify the absence of a simple thank you on his marvellous achievements as ODI captain. In fact, this is rank bad form on the part of the establishment.

Whether these developments are because the BCCI’s current dispensation is in the mood to curtail player-power – which had admittedly become muscular in recent years – or because of impatience at Kohli’s inability to win major tournaments is open to speculation. But without doubt, pressure had been growing on Kohli as a captain.

Though he has the best record by an Indian captain in bilateral contests, Kohli has been unable to win any multi-nation ICC tournament — considered the most prestigious in the sport – in his 6-7 years at the helm. Under him, India have been the most consistent team in all formats and for the longest period, but failed to clinch any title.

In the 2017 Champions Trophy, India were beaten in the final by Pakistan. In the 2019 ODI World Cup, India were beaten by New Zealand in the semi-final, and lost to the Kiwis again in the World Test Championship final this year. In Kohli’s last assignment as T20 captain, the World Cup played in UAE some weeks ago, India did not even make it to the knock-out stage.

Add to this failure to win a single IPL title in several seasons, and the perception that Kohli’s captaincy lacked that `something’ extra to win multi-team tournaments gained even more ground.

The WTC final and the T20 WC flop show this year had a particularly strong impact on his current situation. Had India won the WTC title, the pressure on Kohli may have been dissipated to a large extent. He may not even have thought of giving up even the T20 captaincy. Even if he did for reasons of workload and fatigue, as he cited, had India won the T20 WC, his last as captain in this format, it is unlikely the ODI captaincy wouldn’t have been taken away from him.

Also Read: Why Did Virat Kohli Fail to See the Writing on the Wall?

What compounded Kohli’s captaincy problem was his lack of runs in the past two years. Where runs and centuries used to come in a gush for him, he has hit an arid patch since the century against Bangladesh in 2019. There hasn’t been a three-figure knock by him since. There have been several 50s, but most terminated just past the milestone.

More pertinently, he hasn’t looked the effervescent batsman who could tame attacks, in every format anywhere in the world. As the dry spell went from weeks to months to years, Kohli has hardly looked the imposing player who evoked awe and applause everywhere. Rather, he’s looked careworn, fatigued, losing concentration even after playing himself in for a long time.

From the BCCI’s point of view – and justifiably so — Kohli the batsman is more important to Indian cricket than Kohli the captain. If relieving him from the captaincy could unburden him, help him rediscover his authoritative form, nothing could be better. That is surely a strong constituent in taking the ODI captaincy away from him, made easier by the fact of Rohit’s rise to eminence in the same period that Kohli’s form hit a trough.

A high scorer in white-ball cricket for the past decade, Rohit hit a high point with five centuries in the 2019 ODI World Cup. Immediately after, he agreed to open the innings in Test cricket, and his stop-start career in this format zoomed skywards too. Since 2019, he has been India’s best batsman in every format, making runs prolifically at home and away, playing some wonderful match-winning innings.

Intermittently, he also captained the Indian team with distinction whenever Kohli wasn’t available, also winning the Asia Cup in early 2019. His calling card to captaincy fame, of course, is the five titles he has led Mumbai Indians to in the IPL, which all things considered is a spectacular achievement.

Where earlier there was no alternative to Kohli as captain, Rohit was now a serious challenger. With Kohli’s batting form waning and Rohit’s reaching a crescendo, the thought of splitting the captaincy between two players, irregular in the Indian context, started gaining currency. In fact, it grew into a kind of clamour from the previous season, growing in intensity with passing weeks.

There are pros and cons to the split captaincy model, some teams thrive, some do better with one man in control. England’s meteoric rise in white-ball cricket is credited in large part to Eoin Morgan taking charge after the fiasco in the 2015 World Cup. New Zealand on the other hand, have thrived with Williamson leading in all formats which have brought the Kiwis the WTC title and runners-up positions in the ODI WC (2019) and T20 WC (2021).

Australia too went for the split captaincy model after the Steve Smith-David Warner cheating affair, and won the T20 WC (2021) title under Aaron Finch. South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh all follow the split captaincy model, but Pakistan doesn’t and is not doing too badly for that.

The Indian system, as mentioned earlier, picked one man for all formats, though there have been spells when the captaincy was shared. In 2007-08, Anil Kumble was Test captain while M S Dhoni led in white-ball cricket. When Kumble retired, though, Dhoni was made Test captain too and continued in this capacity till his sudden retirement from red-ball cricket mid-series in Australia in 2014.

Kohli became Test captain, but the white ball captaincy remained with Dhoni till he surrendered that too in 2016-17. The mantle passed on to Kohli who now had charge of all three teams and went on to become India’s most successful captain in all formats till the tide started turning against him, slowly from 2019, and swiftly in the last two seasons.

Kohli’s now without the captaincy in white-ball cricket. That Rohit has also been elevated as vice-captain for Test matches, replacing the struggling Ajinkya Rahane – who is in the Test squad nonetheless – shows that Kohli has been put on captaincy notice captaincy in the 5-day format too, his excellent record notwithstanding.

The upcoming 3-Test series against South Africa is not just another bilateral series. There are serious ramifications attached to it for Indian cricket and some individuals going ahead.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here