Rohit Sharma’s Exclusion From Australian Tour Raises Eyebrows; Fans Blame BCCI And Virat Kohli

- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueMatch Ended219/2(20.0) RR 10.95
HYD
DEL131/10(20.0) RR 10.95
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
KOL
PUN150/2(20.0) RR 7.45
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd ODI - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Rohit Sharma’s Exclusion From Australian Tour Raises Eyebrows; Fans Blame BCCI And Virat Kohli
What has puzzled people is that there is still quite some time left before the tour begins and Sharma should be fit enough to play by then. What added to the confusion was that moments after BCCI’s announcement, Mumbai Indians posted an update on Twitter that Sharma has hit the practice nets.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 28, 2020, 3:01 PM IST
Rohit Sharma’s exclusion from the ODI, T20I and Test squads for the upcoming tour of Australia has left fans and experts wondering and many of them are suspecting foul play. While announcing the squads on Monday, BCCI said that Sharma's medical progress will be monitored. Sharma has been out of action owing to a hamstring injury which he sustained during a match against Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020.
What has puzzled people is that there is still quite some time left before the tour begins and Sharma should be fit enough to play by then. What added to the confusion was that moments after BCCI’s announcement, Mumbai Indians posted an update on Twitter that Sharma has hit the practice nets.
Check out the pictures here:
Just what we love to see! Hitman in action at today’s training #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/FBYIyhtcOW
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 26, 2020
Following this, many people are seeking transparency in the health status of Sharma. Even former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has called for more clarity on the matter. In a post-match discussion, Gavaskar said, “If (Rohit Sharma) is practicing in the nets, then I don’t know what kind of injury it is. I think a little bit of transparency about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody.”
Several fans of Sharma have taken to social media to express their displeasure on the issue.
'Sanjay Manjrekar Can't Think Beyond Bombay' - Former Selector Slams Manjrekar for Questioning KL Rahul's Test Selection
“Rohit Sharma is fit for MI but not for Team India. Biggest conspiracy of the year by selectors,” wrote one user on Twitter.
Rohit Sharma is fit for MI but not for Team India . Biggest conspiracy of the year by Selectors. @BCCI @SGanguly99 @ImRo45 @imVkohli
— Abhishek (@Abhishekshrish) October 27, 2020
“Indian selectors don’t name (Rohit Sharma) in any of the 3 formats for a tour ending mid-January (the release says BCCI medical team will monitor his progress). And the same evening (Mumbai Indians) uploaded pictures of him practicing. What’s the catch here?” read another comment.
Indian selectors don’t name @ImRo45 in any of the 3 formats for a tour ending mid January (the release says @BCCI medical team will monitor his progress). And the same evening @mipaltan upload pictures of him practising. What’s the catch here?
— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 26, 2020
Many people have even blamed Indian skipper Virat Kohli holding him responsible for Sharma’s omission. “If Rohit sharma returns tomorrow for @mipaltan and plays against @RCBTweets, then there is something very fishy in Indian cricket. And letting @ImRo45 out will become the biggest mistake of @imVkohli. Becoz this is not good for the future of @BCCI,” wrote one user.
If Rohit sharma return's tomorrow for @mipaltan ..
And plays against @RCBTweets ..
Than there is something very very fishy in Indian cricket..
And letting @ImRo45 out will become the biggest mistake of @imVkohli.
Becoz this is not good for the future of @BCCI @SGanguly99
— IkchheshuUpadhyay (@ik_raj_phoenix) October 27, 2020
“I don't think that Rohit Sharma's place not in the Australia tour is an injury issue, it's full of politics. The main leader in this politics is @RaviShastriOfc and @imVkohli,” said another user.
I don't think that rohit sharma's place not in the Australia tour is an injured issue it's full of politics. The main leader in this politics is @RaviShastriOfc and @imVkohli . https://t.co/hZMiJ72Z6q
— Ashutosh Baliarsingh (@ImAb98) October 26, 2020
Check out other tweets targeting Kohli and BCCI for Sharma’s expulsion:
Virat's insecurity with Rohit ♂️
I'm 100% sure Rohit is not that much unfit that he won't be able to fully recover before Aus tour.
This is just bad politics in Indian cricket. Surya Kumar Yadav is still not selected either ♂️
— MSDian Shubham (@Shubham513) October 26, 2020
2 minutes of silence for those who thinks Rohit Sharma is out becos of injury. Karma will hunt down @imVkohli and it will hunt so bad he will regret all the bad things he is doing now. #Hitman
— Sourabh Umarani (@sourabhumarani1) October 27, 2020
The most selfish cricketer is @imVkohli
He knows rohit sharma has the potential to lead the Indian team better than by him
But his ego won't allow him to play under rohit sharma @imVkohli @ImRo45
— Hari krishnan (@Harikri90816319) October 27, 2020
Definite politics from Virat Kohli . By Selecting Kl Rahul a VICE CAPTAIN in T20 and ODIs he is trying to send a message to Rohit Sharma now. WoW! WoW! WoW! Virat Kohli will never change. NEVER.
— Ash (@Ayadav1808) October 26, 2020
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking