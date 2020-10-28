CRICKETNEXT

Rohit Sharma’s Exclusion From Australian Tour Raises Eyebrows; Fans Blame BCCI And Virat Kohli

What has puzzled people is that there is still quite some time left before the tour begins and Sharma should be fit enough to play by then. What added to the confusion was that moments after BCCI’s announcement, Mumbai Indians posted an update on Twitter that Sharma has hit the practice nets.

Rohit Sharma’s exclusion from the ODI, T20I and Test squads for the upcoming tour of Australia has left fans and experts wondering and many of them are suspecting foul play. While announcing the squads on Monday, BCCI said that Sharma's medical progress will be monitored. Sharma has been out of action owing to a hamstring injury which he sustained during a match against Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020.

Check out the pictures here:

Following this, many people are seeking transparency in the health status of Sharma. Even former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has called for more clarity on the matter. In a post-match discussion, Gavaskar said, “If (Rohit Sharma) is practicing in the nets, then I don’t know what kind of injury it is. I think a little bit of transparency about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody.”

Several fans of Sharma have taken to social media to express their displeasure on the issue.

'Sanjay Manjrekar Can't Think Beyond Bombay' - Former Selector Slams Manjrekar for Questioning KL Rahul's Test Selection

“Rohit Sharma is fit for MI but not for Team India. Biggest conspiracy of the year by selectors,” wrote one user on Twitter.

“Indian selectors don’t name (Rohit Sharma) in any of the 3 formats for a tour ending mid-January (the release says BCCI medical team will monitor his progress). And the same evening (Mumbai Indians) uploaded pictures of him practicing. What’s the catch here?” read another comment.

Many people have even blamed Indian skipper Virat Kohli holding him responsible for Sharma’s omission. “If Rohit sharma returns tomorrow for @mipaltan and plays against @RCBTweets, then there is something very fishy in Indian cricket. And letting @ImRo45 out will become the biggest mistake of @imVkohli. Becoz this is not good for the future of @BCCI,” wrote one user.

“I don't think that Rohit Sharma's place not in the Australia tour is an injury issue, it's full of politics. The main leader in this politics is @RaviShastriOfc and @imVkohli,” said another user.

Check out other tweets targeting Kohli and BCCI for Sharma’s expulsion:

 

