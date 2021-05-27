Rohit Sharma’s F.R.I.E.N.D.S Tweet With Throwback Photo of Fans Lights Up Social Media

The seemingly never ending pandemic has not only impacted world order but has also affected the sports fraternity. For most part of the last year, major sporting events were either postponed/cancelled and the ones conducted were held behind closed doors. Off late, there have been exceptions which saw crowds allowed into sporting venues, though not in full numbers. However, governments and sports organisers are being very cautious in allowing crowd to support and cheer for their favourite teams in full capacity.

Even players have cited that playing in empty stadiums,prolonged stay in bio-bubble facilities prior and post tournaments is taking a toll on their mental health. Indian cricketers have been quite vocal about the issue. Team India limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma shared a photo on Twitter reminiscing of the good old days of crowds in the stadiums.

Sharma on Thursday posted a photo of himself on the microblogging site that shows him (blurred) in the foreground, with Indian fans cheering him on. The Hit Man used popular US sitcom Friends’ title style “F.R.I.E.N.D.S,” in the caption and mentioned that “this is the reunion” he’s waiting for.

Check it out here:

Sharma’s post garnered more than 31,000 thousand likes, close to 5,000 retweets and hundreds of user comments.

Meanwhile, the Indian white-ball deputy, along with head coach Ravi Shastri, joined the England-bound squad’s bio-bubble on Tuesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked the national side to assemble in Mumbai earlier this month.

Sharma, though late in his career, is trying to establish himself as a Test opener. At 34, the Mumbai batsman will face a new challenge in his career as he gears up to open the innings for the first time in the longest format of the game in English conditions.Sharma is a part of the 20-man squad for the England tour, where Team India will first play in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, followed by a five-match Test series against the Three Lions.

