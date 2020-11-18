Rohit Sharma's Funny Reply to Ad Showing MI Winning Trophy in ‘Odd Years’ Has Twitter in Splits

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won the IPL title for the fifth time on November 10. Before this, they became champions in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won the IPL title for the fifth time on November 10. Before this, they became champions in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Before the start of the IPL 2020, an advertisement had been released which showed that Mumbai Indians had won the tournament in "odd years”.

The Mumbai Indians skipper has posted that advertisement on Twitter, saying, "We indeed went even this season. Bola tha aapko mamu inki ganit weak hai (Told you their maths is weak)."

The advertisement, which was shot by Star Sports, shows a man, who played Sharma’s maternal uncle role, suggesting that they should move to room number 202 from 201. He also changes Sharma’s shirt number from 45 to 46. To his arguments, the right-handed batsmen replies by saying that this is IPL 13 and thirteen is an odd number.

We indeed went even this season. Bola tha aapko mamu inki ganit weak hai 😁😁 @mipaltan @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/W81Cp0U29m — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 12, 2020

Mumbai Indians defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final to become the champions for the fifth time. After winning the toss, Iyer chose to bat first. Delhi’s top order flopped in the final as Trent Boult and Jayant Yadav did not let Marcus Stoninis, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane settle on the crease. Stonins was sent to the pavilion by Boult without letting him open his account. Then, he got Rahane caught behind the stumps at the individual score of two. Yadav bowled Dhawan when he was on 15. Iyer and Rishabh Pant stitched a partnership, ensuring their team reached 156. Both the batsmen scored half centuries – Iyer (65 not out) and Pant (56).

When Sharma came to open the innings with Quinton de Kock, he started thrashing DC bowlers from the initial overs. The MI captain smashed 68 off 51 balls, paving the way for his team’s win. Apart from him, Ishan Kishan made sure that Mumbai reached the target comfortably. He scored 33 (not out) in 19 balls. Mumbai won the game by five wickets.

Sharma in this match led from the front, playing a captain’s knock.