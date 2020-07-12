Rohit Sharma's Grace Has a Downside, Says Former England Skipper
The fact that Rohit Sharma is able to occupy the crease for long periods of time is one of the biggest reasons behind his success in international cricket, according to former England captain David Gower. Gower said that while Rohit plays with a lot of grace, none of it would have mattered had he not been able to stay at the crease for long enough.
