Rohit Sharma’s Latest Instagram Post is Trending For a Reason

Indian cricket team players are busy exploring the United Kingdom (UK) while enjoying the lovely weather. India’s Test team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, touched down England in the first week of June where India participated in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. After the final, the Indian team players were provided with a 20-day break ahead of the five-match Test series against England, starting from August 4.

The cricket players are making the most of their leisure time as they are spending some quality time with their families on the streets of the UK. India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is also enjoying the times of his life and his Instagram posts are proof of the same.

Rohit is highly active on his official Instagram handle and is keeping the fans entertained by posting his pictures regularly. On Sunday, July 12, Rohit shared a snap where he is wearing casuals and is looking away from the camera. The swashbuckling batsman decided against writing any cation as he just dropped an emoticon.

It is no secret that Rohit is a nature lover. The batsman has always urged people to save oceans and not throw any kind of garbage in them. The Mumbai Indians skipper had even sported the shoes with the message Save Oceans during one of the games of the Indian Premier League. Rohit is hoping to translate his love for oceans to his daughter Samaira too.

A few days back, the veteran batsman shared a gif on Instagram where his daughter can be seen reading the book regarding the oceans. Through the caption, Rohit motivated other parents to educate their children to preserve and save nature.

“It’s never too early to help our kids fall in love with our oceans and its incredible marine life but also instills in them the values to save, nurture and respect the oceans we love so much,” Rohit wrote as the caption.

