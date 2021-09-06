Rohit Sharma’s Maiden Ton Earns A Flying Kiss From Wife Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma’s long wait for an overseas hundred finally came to an end. It was during the third day of the fourth Test in the five-match series against England when the Indian opener churned a wondrous inning with his willow. The ‘Hitman’ caressed his stupendous innings to a magical 127 from 256.

Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh’s reaction to her husband’s maiden Test ton was captured on camera. She was in the stands cheering him when Rohit raised his bat in elation. As he reached the triple-digit figure, Ritika stood up and celebrated with incessant clapping. Her joy was palpable as she sent flying kisses to a victorious Rohit on the field. The clip of her celebrating the landmark achievement went viral on social media with fans pointing out the rock-solid anchor Ritika has been to Rohit since they got together.

Ritika Bhabhi ji always Supported Rohit in Bad Phases Please everyone just like for this Great Lady ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EkQx83JGJp — 𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗠𝗔𝗡 ♥ LOVER ♥ (@ILoveYouJanu143) September 5, 2021

At the Oval, Rohit was class personified as he ended his overseas ton drought with his wizardry on Saturday. England bowlers had no answer to his masterclass batting. As the Mumbai Indians skipper converted his knock into a three-figure mark, India captain Virat Kohli came up with a priceless reaction. The cameras panned to the Indian dugout and captured Kohli clapping enthusiastically to celebrate his teammate’s milestone.

First century outside India for the Hitman! 🔥He gets there with a monster six over long on!Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/4HDSE276Ow — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 4, 2021

In 2013, Rohit made his Test debut. It was a long wait of almost eight years until he finally reached a century in a series away from home. Rohit’s innings was complete with 14 fours and a six that brought up the hundred. Rohit with Cheteshwar Pujara, who was on the other end of the crease, knocked the hosts’ bowlers all over the park. They stitched a solid 153-run stand for the 2nd wicket, putting India in a solid position. Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja put an end to Day 3 without any more hiccups for India.

The tourists are currently leading by 171 runs. The five-match Test series is locked at 1-1.

