Rohit Sharma’s Sunday Mornings Done Right With His Little Cheer Squad

India star opener Rohit Sharma has emerged as one of the most respected and skilled batsmen in the world. Ever sincehe started opening for India in the game’s longest format, more often than not, he has delivered match-defining knocks. Rohit is the first pick when selectors go about including players in the top of the order for the Indian squad. While his performances on home soil is unquestionable, the Hitman has to shine during his next assignment when he plays the upcoming test series against England.

Before the five-match series starting August 4, the 34-year-old will join the rest of the squad on July 14 in Durham. Post the humiliating loss in the WTF final against New Zealand, the BCCI announced a 20-day-break for the members of the Indian Team away from the bio-bubble life. As the official break comes to a close, Rohit is seizing some more special moments with his family. The Nagpur-born player gave a glimpse of how his Sunday mornings were done right. He posted a video on his Instagram Stories, wherein his daughter, Samaira can be seen happily clapping. The boomerang shows that she is doting at her father, who is taking a run in a park.

While sharing the video, the batsman wrote, “Sunday mornings done right with my little cheer squad” and tagged his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

The cricketers will start preparing for the five-match Test series versus Joe Root’s English side. Initially, the schedule did not involve an official practice match for the Men In Blue. Later, however, the BCCI and ECB arranged a three-day practice match on the request of the team management.

With Shubman Gill out of the series, the team management will pick among Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul to join Rohit as the opening partner. Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran, who travelled with the side as reserves, is expected to serve as the standby opening batsman. The India-England Test series will be played in front of a full house, after the British government declared further relaxation of the Covid-19 norms.

