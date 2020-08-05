Rohit Sharma's Theory on Captaincy - 'Captain is Least Important Person in Team'

Rohit Sharma is the most successful IPL captain in terms of trophies, having led Mumbai Indians to a record four titles.
What's the secret behind his success? Ironically, Rohit says the 'theory' is that the captain is the least important person in the team.
"I believe in a theory that when you are captain, you are the least important person," Rohit told PTI. "Others become more important in the larger scheme of things. It works differently for different leaders but as far as I am concerned, this theory works for me."
Rohit had recently brushed aside comparisons with MS Dhoni - triggered by Suresh Raina's comments that Rohit is the next Dhoni of Indian cricket - saying 'no one can be like Dhoni'.
Rohit's ability to stay calm under pressure, though, is one similarity with the former India captain.
ALSO READ: MS Dhoni is One of a Kind, I Don't Believe in Comparisons - Rohit Sharma on Suresh Raina's Praise
"Not showing anger is not a conscious effort," he said. "That's a natural instinct that you have and you don't try and be someone that you are not. Try and be yourself all the time. You do get angry, lose temper at times but it's important not to show it to your teammates. Hiding your emotions is the most crucial part."
Rohit explained that winning the Asia Cup in Dubai in 2018 as captain would hold him in good stead for the IPL 2020 beginning on September 19 in UAE.
"We have lot of time in our hands…I will be taking it slow. Luckily, I don't think there is any rush that I need to show. We have enough time. I will work on getting back to the ground slowly because the temperature in Dubai is 40 degrees. It's not easy," he said.
"It's the longest gap that I have ever had in my career without holding a bat. It will be a bit challenging. Unless I play, I will not know where I am and how I feel but body is completely fine. I feel physically more strong than ever because of the last four months.
ALSO READ: Suresh Raina Rates This Player as Next MS Dhoni of Indian Cricket, Lauds Captaincy Style
"Hopefully, the gym will open this week and I can start my indoor (strength training) sessions. Right now, due to Mumbai monsoons, you can't train outdoor. I am planning to write a letter to MCA (on using indoor facilities)."
Rohit said he has been in touch with the Mumbai Indians team management and is looking forward to the challenges ahead.
"It's a good environment to be in. It's challenging but I love challenges and I want an environment like this. My mind has been relaxed for last five months," he said.
"…Your planning changes a lot. Pitches in Dubai are a bit on the slower side. The pitches are not so different from India but yes overhead conditions will be a big factor as you are not always used to playing in 40 degrees which can be a bit of a challenge," he explained.
"As much as we sit and plan things here, it could completely change once we are there and check out the conditions and then think about ideal combinations."
Giving a sneak-peak into his approach with youngsters, Rohit said it's important not to compare them to others and let them evolve by themselves.
"You need to give confidence to the younger players, some of them haven't played the IPL before, don't have international exposure. I need to make sure they are in the best zone, not pressurised by the moment and get those little performances from everyone," he said.
"When I was a 20-year-old, trust me I never liked comparisons. Know one thing, you should never pit two young guys against each other. They don't feel good about it.
"It's important that everyone is treated the same and then it's purely up to them as to what they do with their careers and how they take it forward."
As the months of inaction due to COVID-19 comes to an end soon, Rohit looked back at therare time he spent with his family with fondness.
"I probably understood the importance of family more than ever before. Through the year, through your playing career, they sacrifice so much for you, you are home for a short time and always on the road," he said.
"It was icing on the cake because my daughter (Samaira) is just growing up. It's these years of her life that I don't want to miss. The first step that she takes, the first words spoken.
"Spending so much time with her, playing with her, putting her to sleep, it was pure joy."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Rohit Sharma's Theory on Captaincy - 'Captain is Least Important Person in Team'
Rohit Sharma is the most successful IPL captain in terms of trophies, having led Mumbai Indians to a record four titles.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings