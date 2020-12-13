Rohit Sharma's Tweet Hints at Adding to Tally of Three ODI Double Centuries

Rohit Sharma, who is the only batsman to have scored three double hundreds in ODI cricket, took to social media to hint that he is not done giving opposition bowlers nightmares just yet.

India's white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who is the only batsman to have scored three double hundreds in ODI cricket, took to social media to hint that he is not done giving opposition bowlers nightmares just yet. On this day three years ago in an ODI match against Sri Lanka, Rohit notched up an unprecedented third double hundred as India went on to register a massive win at Mohali.

Replying to a tweet from Star Sports commemorating the special knock, Rohit simply replied "More to come" along with a smiley face emoji.

More to come 😊 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 13, 2020

Rohit notched his 16th ODI hundred off 115 deliveries. He hammered Suranga Lakmal for 4 sixes in the 44th over and raced to 150 off 133 balls.

He went ballistic thereafter and brought up his third ODI double hundred off the third delivery of the final over of the innings off 151 deliveries. This meant that he had blasted the second hundred off just 36 deliveries!

Rohit remained unbeaten on 208 off 153 deliveries (13 fours and 12 sixes) as India amassed 392 for 4. They restricted Sri Lanka to 251 for 8 recording a massive 141 run victory.​

Rohit had recorded a record third double hundred in ODI cricket of a total of just 7 double centuries recorded in the history of ODI cricket till then. Since then, the number has increased by one to 8 as Fakhar Zaman scored an unbeaten 210 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2018.

Rohit had earlier recorded 264 off 173 deliveries, also against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on the 13th of November in 2014 - it remains the highest individual score in ODI history.

Interestingly, his first double hundred - 209 off 158 deliveries against Australia in Bengaluru - was also associated with the number 13 - the date of the match was 2nd November, 2013.

Meanwhile, The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday announced that Rohit is 'clinically fit' and will travel to Australia, but will have to continue working on his endurance. A final call on his participation in the Test series will be taken after his quarantine period in Australia, the BCCI added.

Rohit has suffered a 'high grade left hamstring injury' and did not travel to Australia with the Indian team from UAE as his father was unwell in India. He underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and on Friday passed a fitness test. Rohit will miss the first two Tests as he has to undergo a two-week quarantine period in Australia but if he proves his fitness after his quarantine, he'll be in the reckoning for a place in the last two games.

The first Test between India and Australia gets underway on Thursday (December 17).