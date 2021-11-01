Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Almost Skips a Beat as The Batsman Gets Dropped by Adam Milne on Duck - WATCH

After scoring a golden duck against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma managed to score some runs against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. However, he had a close shave this around after getting dropped by Adam Milne. The incident extended Rohit’s stay at the crease a bit longer and also gave a sigh of relief to the Indian fans.

Unlike last game, Rohit came to bat at no.3 after the early dismissal of Ishan Kishan. On the final delivery of the third over, the India vice-captain attempted a pull shot against his Mumbai Indians teammate Trent Boult but found Milne at the deep fine leg. The Kiwi fielder dropped a sitter while Rohit’s wife Ritika almost had her heart in her mouth during the episode.

Her reaction was captured on camera and the picture went viral on social media in which she could be seen getting consoled by Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Preethi and Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Riva in the stands.

Despite getting life off the very first ball, Rohit could capitalise on the opportunity as he was undone by leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for 14. Meanwhile, Ishan, who was replaced by Suryakumar Yadav in the line-up, also failed to make an impact in his debut World Cup game for India. He was dismissed cheaply on 4 off 8 balls by Boult.

Opener KL Rahul did display some fireworks in the Milne’s first over but he too returned to the dressing room pretty soon. He was dismissed by Tim Southee on 18 (16).

Both India and New Zealand entered into the contest after losing their campaign openers to Pakistan.

With back-to-back losses, India are currently reeling at the second last spot of the Stage 2 points table with the net run rate of -1.609. They will next face Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

