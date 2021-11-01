Rohit's Demotion Indicates Team Management Didn't Trust Him To Face Trent Boult: Sunil Gavaskar

The change in Rohit Sharma’s batting order in India’s T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 game against New Zealand on Sunday has sparked a fresh debate. The seasoned opener came to bat at no. 3 as the Men in Blue sent Ishan Kishan, along with KL Rahul, to open the innings in Dubai. The change in the line-up didn’t yield positive results as Team India suffered another batting collapse, getting restricted to a dismal score of 110 for 7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Kane Williamson & Co chased down the target comprehensively with 33 balls to spare, winning the game by 8 wickets.

Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar expressed his views on the change in Rohit’s batting position. In a conversation with Aaj Tak, the former said the alteration indicated that the Indian team management did not trust the star opener to effectively counter the inswing of Trent Boult.

“Ishan Kishan is a hit-or-miss player and it is better if a batsman like him walks in No.4 or No.5. He could then play according to the situation of the game. Now what has happened is that Rohit Sharma has been told that we don’t trust you to face the left-arm fast bowling of Trent Boult,” Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

“If you do that to a player who has been playing at a position for so many years, he himself will think that maybe he doesn’t have the ability. If Ishan Kishan had made 70-odd runs we would have applauded. But when the ploy doesn’t work, you are going to be criticised,” he added.

Kishan, who had been picked in the squad as a reserve opener, came to open alongside KL Rahul. Skipper Kohli moved down a spot and batted at four. Gavaskar, however, did not agree with the changes in the batting order.

“I don’t know if it is a fear of failure but I know that whatever changes they made to the batting order today did not work. Rohit Sharma is such a great batsman and he has been sent in at No.3. Kohli himself, who has made so many runs at No.3 demotes himself to No.4. A young player like Ishan Kishan has been given the responsibility of opening the batting,” said Gavaskar.

With back-to-back losses, pre-tournament favourites India stare at an early exit from the tournament.

(With PTI Inputs)

