'Need to Identify Players with Fearless Approach': Gambhir Picks Batters Who'll 'Play Massive Role' in 2023 WC

If the last year was all about T20I madness, then 2023 will witness more action in the 50-over format as the cricketing heavyweights have begun preparing for the ICC World Cup. The showpiece event is slated to be held in India later this year and former opening batter Gautam Gambhir feels the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play a crucial role for the hosts to bring the trophy back home.

Team India is scheduled to play more than 20 ODI matches before they enter the main event. The preparations have begun already and the upcoming 3-match ODI series will see the Indian superstars getting back to business after a break.

Speaking on Star Sports Show Road to World Cup Glory, Gambhir said, “I always feel that when we talk about this new approach, which India always talks about, the template and stuff, you’ve got to identify players who can adapt those roles or that template very easily. Some people cannot adapt to that template so why push them to play in a way that doesn’t come naturally to them.”

“So, for me, I think identifying players and at the same time getting the right mix is very important, rather than thinking that we have to play at a certain template so we got to select all the 15 with a similar mindset or with a similar template. I feel people like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and all those guys who can anchor their innings, who probably can play the spin really well will play a massive role in the coming World Cup,” he added.

Gambhir also said that the change in rules in ODIs meant there isn’t much scope to get a reverse swing for the fast bowlers.

“First, you need to identify the players who have that fearless approach and probably in a format like 50 overs you need to have a mixture of every kind of player. There are players who can anchor their innings. Change in the role has also made a huge difference,” Gambhir said.

“During that time we had only one new ball, now we’ve got two new balls with five fielders inside. So, the role of a part-timer has gone out of the window. The reverse swings, you don’t see enough reverse swings anymore, you don’t see enough purchase for the finger spinners as well,” he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

