'Roles Can Change According to Situations': KKR Captain Iyer 'Ready to Explore' Different Batting Positions

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 26. Ahead of the much-awaited game, the franchise would face an uphill task of constituting their playing XI from a pool of talented players.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer has said he is open to bat at any position for his team in. The 27-year-old, who was bought by KKR for Rs 12.25 cr in the mega auction, usually plays at no. 5 for India. Although he would love to bat at his preferred position of no. 3 but, with Nitish Rana in the mix, the captain may have to push himself down in the line-up.

In a conversation with KKR.in, the skipper said he’s ready to explore and flexible to bat wherever the needs him.

“Personally, I love to bat at No.3 and feel it’s the place for me since I’ve been batting at that position for a very long time. Otherwise, I’m flexible and happy to bat wherever my team needs me. I’m comfortable with that and come what may I’m ready to explore,” Shreyas said.

Advertisement

“You can’t basically portray yourself as an anchor. It can differ. On a given day, I can be the power hitter and on another, play an anchor role. The roles can change according to situations. You can’t rely on one particular player to anchor the innings. If it’s your day, you need to go all out and see to it that you win for the team. Basically, the responsibility has to be taken by all the players in the team,” he said.

The stylish batter, who last represented Delhi Capitals, in the IPL also mentioned that his batting style matches KKR’s aggressive and fearless brand of cricket.

“From outside when I’ve played against KKR, they’ve been aggressive and fearless as a team. Right from ball one, they like to throw the punch and put you on the back foot. You need to have that mindset and I as a batsman too have that same mindset,” he said.

“When I lead as a captain, I want the same kind of intensity in my players as well. I want us to go out there, express ourselves as much as possible, not have many regrets when we get out there and whatever you do you do it for the team and put yourself second. That’s the mindset I like to focus on as a captain,” Iyer added.

KKR will take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 opener on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here