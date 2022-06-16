“Roll No 1 Coming Out of Viva Room”: Dinesh Karthik Shares Hilarious Video on Twitter

Indian veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter on Thursday to share a hilarious video that left the viewers in splits. The video is shot inside a plane, while the Indian squad is sitting on their seats. Initially, it seems a little weird as the flight is covered with smoke and the players don’t seem worried.

That is when the wicket-keeper batsman makes his grand entrance through the smoke amidst the applause and cheering of his teammates. He is donning his black shades and walks in slow motion with a bright smile on his face.

The caption was even better and was the real highlight of the post.

“Roll no.1 coming out of viva room be like…” Karthik captioned his amusing video.

Roll no.1 coming out of viva room be like… pic.twitter.com/fowhrPghBo — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 16, 2022

Anybody who has attended a viva before will relate to Karthik’s effort of re-creating a hyped version of the scenario. The hilarious video was loved by the viewers and instantly garnered over 40,000 likes and 1,500 retweets.

His IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore also reshared his post and captioned it, “If your mates don’t hype you like this, are they really your mates?”

The RCB player had an amazing IPL season as he smashed 330 runs at an average of 55.00. He had an amazing strike rate of 183.33. It was his best IPL season in terms of average and strike rate.

The 37-year-old batter returned to the Indian squad for the first time since 2019. His impressive performances in the Indian Premier League contributed to his significant comeback. The 5 match T20 series between India and South Africa is nicely poised as the visitors are leading the series by 2-1. However, India’s winning performance in the last match has made the series more exciting as it now comes down to the last two matches to decide who takes home the T20 series.

The wicket-keeping batsman has played in all three games and has not been as impressive as he was in the IPL. Karthik managed to score 1*(2), 30*(21), and 6(8) in the three innings, with a strike rate of less than 140. The man who was in scintillating form in the IPL will be looking to step up and score some much-needed runs for him and for India in the upcoming matches.

