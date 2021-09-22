ROM vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match 15 between Romania vs Portugal, September 22, 8:30 pm IST

ROM vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Romania and Austria: Romania and Portugal take each other on in the 15th match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, will be the venue for the match that is slated to commence at 8:30 pm IST.

Both sides have had a rather forgettable ECCT10 campaign owing to which they languish at the bottom of the Group B points table. Romania has managed a solitary win from four games, while Portugal do not have a single win after the same number of games. Romania and Portugal lost their matches on Tuesday comprehensively. The Netherlands XI handed a massive 102-run defeat to Romania while Austria registered a eight-wicket victory against the Portuguese.

Romania and Portugal will be playing their second match of the day on Wednesday night and will be hoping to get off the mark in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Romania and Austria; here is everything you need to know:

ROM vs AUT Telecast

Romania vs Austria game will not be broadcasted in India.

ROM vs AUT Live Streaming

Fans can tune in to Fancode to watch Romania vs Austria match online.

ROM vs AUT Match Details

The 13th Group B match between Romania and Austria will be hosted at the Cartama Oval on September 22, Wednesday at 8:30 pm IST.

ROM vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Taranjeet Singh

Vice-Captain: Najam Shahzad

Suggested Playing XI for ROM vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Francoise Stoman

Batters: Amir Zaib, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Sharn Gomes

All-rounders: Najam Shahzad, Imran Khan, Ijaz Hussain

Bowlers: Amandeep Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Sami Ullah

ROM vs AUT Probable XIs:

Romania: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Satwik Nadigotia (WK), Sami Ullah, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Abdul Shakoor, Vasu Saini, Ijaz Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Pavel Florin, Dharmendra Manani

Portugal: Sharn Gomes, Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad (C), Imran Khan, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Francoise Stoman (WK), Miguel Stoman

