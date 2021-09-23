ROM vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 23, 08:30 PM IST

ROM vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Romania and Austria: The 20th match of the ECC T10 2021 is likely to be an entertaining affair as Austria will be going up against Romania. Just like all the other ECC games, Romania vs Austria match will also be hosted at the Cartama Oval on September 23, Thursday at 08:30 PM IST.

Austria will have a greater chance of winning the Thursday encounter as they have performed well in the competition when compared to Romania. Austria are currently second in the standings with four victories from six league matches. The team will also be riding on confidence as they defeated Hungary by four wickets in their most recent game of ECC T10.

Romania, on the other hand, find themselves at the second-last spot. The team has won just two matches while they ended up on the wrong side of the result in four encounters. With just four points, Romania are languishing at the second-last spot. As the league stage is heading towards its conclusion, Romania needs to make amends at the earliest to qualify for the second stage.

Ahead of the match between Romania and Austria; here is everything you need to know:

ROM vs AUT Telecast

Romania vs Austria game will not be broadcasted in India.

ROM vs AUT Live Streaming

Fancode holds the rights for live streaming the Romania vs Austria game.

ROM vs AUT Match Details

Romania vs Austria match will be played at the Cartama Oval on September 23, Thursday at 08:30 PM IST.

ROM vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Iqbal Hossain

Vice-Captain- Sami Ullah

Suggested Playing XI for ROM vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Satwik Nadigotla

Batters: Gohar Manan, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Taranjeet Singh

All-rounders: Abdullah Akbarjan, Ijaz Hussain, Sami Ullah

Bowlers: Aqib Iqbal, Sahel Zadran, Rajesh Kumar

ROM vs AUT Probable XIs:

Romania: Aftab Kayani, Abdul Shakoor, Gohar Manan, Sami Ullah, Pavel Florin, Ramesh Satheesan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Rajesh Kumar, Satwik Nadigotla, Ijaz Hussain, Taranjeet Singh

Austria: Sahel Zadran, Mehar Cheema, Aqib Iqbal, Razmal Shigiwal, Iqbal Hossain, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel, Noor Khan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Abrar Bilal, Umair Tariq, Abdullah Akbarjan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here