ROM vs BUL Dream11 Predictions, Balkan Cup 2nd T20I, Romania vs Bulgaria Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ROM vs BUL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ROM vs BUL Dream11 Best Picks / ROM vs BUL Dream11 Captain / ROM vs BUL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Romania and Bulgaria have teamed up to fight for the Balkan Cup 2020-21. The four-match T20I series will be played at the Ilfov County and will take place for three days. In the first match played between the two teams on October 16, Bulgaria dominated the field and won by 33 runs. After an early embarrassing loss, Romania is all set to turn their luck today as the teams will have two clashes in the day. The 2nd T20I will be taking place at 12.30pm IST. It is also to be kept in mind that Romania has not played any T20I game since a year, while Bulgaria played in a four-match T20I series against Malta.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Bulgaria has a strong team with a balanced game. However, the bowlers will need to work a little more to sharpen their skills. It will be an interesting watch the two teams back on field today.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs KKR, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: MI Thrash KKR By 8 Wickets

ROM vs BUL Balkan Cup 2nd T20I Romania vs Bulgaria Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ROM vs BUL Balkan Cup 2nd T20I Romania vs Bulgaria: Match Details

October 17 - 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Ilfov County

ROM vs BUL Balkan Cup 2nd T20I Dream11 team for Romania vs Bulgaria

2nd T20I Balkan Cup ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction, Romania vs Bulgaria captain: Prakash Mishra

2nd T20I Balkan Cup ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction, Romania vs Bulgaria vice-captain: Gohar Manan

2nd T20I Balkan Cup ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction, Romania vs Bulgaria wicket keeper: Kiran Dasan

2nd T20I Balkan Cup ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction, Romania vs Bulgaria batsmen: Gohar Manan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Aravinda de Silva

2nd T20I Balkan Cup ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction, Romania vs Bulgaria all-rounders: Ijaz Hussain, Ramesh Satheesan, Sulaiman Ali, Prakash Mishra

2nd T20I Balkan Cup ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction, Romania vs Bulgaria bowlers: Cosmin Zavoiu, Petre Danci, Rohan Bhavesh Patel

ROM vs BUL Balkan Cup 2nd T20I, Romania playing 11 against Bulgaria: Gohar Manan, Ijaz Hussain, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Imran Haider (wk), Sami Ullah, Laurentiu Gherasim, Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu, Petre Danci

ROM vs BUL Balkan Cup 2nd T20I, Bulgaria playing 11 against Romania: Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Kiran Dasan (wk), Sulaiman Ali, Aravinda de Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Prakash Mishra (C), Agagyul Ahmadhel, Delrick Varghese Vinu, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Asad Ali Rehemtulla