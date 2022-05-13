ROM vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Valletta Cup T20 2022, May 13, 7 PM IST

ROM vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Valletta Cup T20 2022 match between Romania and Bulgaria: In the Friday night match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022, we have Romania playing against Bulgaria at the Marsa Sports Club. The game will kick off at 07:00 PM IST on May 13, Friday. Both Romania and Bulgaria have made a torrid state in the T20 Cup. The two teams have lost both their league matches and are yet to score their first win in the competition.

Bulgaria were beaten by Hungary in their opening game by five runs after they failed to chase a target of 159 runs. Their second loss came against the Czech Republic by 88 runs. The bowlers conceded a whopping 258 runs in their 20 overs and following the total, Bulgaria batters could score only 170 runs. Two big losses pushed the team to the bottom of the points table.

Speaking of Romania, their first defeat came against Malta while they recorded their second loss against Hungary by six wickets. In both the games, the bowlers lacked the rhythm as they couldn’t defend 165 and 158 runs in their 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Romania and Bulgaria, here is everything you need to know:

ROM vs BUL Telecast

Romania vs Bulgaria game will not be telecast in India

ROM vs BUL Live Streaming

The Valletta Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROM vs BUL Match Details

The match will be conducted at the Marsa Sports Club at 7 PM IST on May 13, Friday.

ROM vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ramesh Satheesan

Vice-Captain: Ishan de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for ROM vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Saim Hussain

Batters: Taranjeet Singh, Ishan de Silva, Prakash Mishra, Ramesh Satheesan

All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Delrick Vinu

Bowlers: Raj Kumar, Chris Lakov, Ahsan Khan

ROM vs BUL Probable XIs

Romania: Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Sukhi Sahi, Ramesh Satheesan(c), Gaurav Mishra, Vasu Saini, Raj Kumar, Marian Gherasim, Abdul Shakoor(wk), Ijaz Hussain, Cosmin Zavoiu

Bulgaria: Omar Rasool, Ahsan Khan, Delrick Vinu, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Prakash Mishra (c), Chris Lakov, Saim Hussain (wk), Ishan De Silva, Ivaylo Katzarski, Sandeep Nair, Jacob Albin

