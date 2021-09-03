ROM vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Continental Cup T20I 2021 match, September 03, 11:30 am IST

ROM vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Continental Cup T20I 2021 between Romania and the Czech Republic:In the fourth match of the 2021 edition of the Continental Cup T20I, Romania will square off against the Czech Republic. Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County will host the much-fancied game on September 03, Friday at 11:30 am IST.

Romania will start the match against the Czech Republic as favorites. The team has a strong and talented squad at their disposal. Romania will be playing their first match of the Continental Cup T20I on Friday.

On the other hand, Czech Republic didn’t have an ideal start to their campaign in the Continental Cup T20I. The team lost their first game against Hungary by five runs. Republic failed to score 166 runs in their 20 overs against Hungary and thus ended up on the wrong side of the result. Coming into the match on Friday, the team will be hoping for redemption.

Ahead of the match between Romania and the Czech Republic; here is everything you need to know:

ROM vs CZR Telecast

Romania vs Czech Republic match will not be broadcasted in India.

ROM vs CZR Live Streaming

The match between Romania and the Czech Republic will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ROM vs CZR Match Details

The fourth match of the Continental Cup T20I 2021 will be played between Romania and the Czech Republic at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on September 03, Friday at 11:30 am IST.

ROM vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Arun Ashokan

Vice-Captain:Abdul Shakoor

Suggested Playing XI for ROM vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Ramesh Satheesan, Gohar Manan, Sabawoon Davizi, Sivakumar Periyalwar

All-rounders: Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan

Bowlers: Imran Haider, Pavel Florin, Sameera Maduranga,Ijaz Hussain

ROM vs CZR Probable XIs:

Romania: Abdul Shakoor, Gohar Manan, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Cosmin Zavoiu, Sami Ullah, Waqar Abbasi, Satwik Nadigotla, Ramesh Satheesan, Pavel Florin, Sudeep Thakur, Ijaz Hussain

Czech Republic: Ed Knowles, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Naveed Ahmed, Ali Waqar, Paul Taylor, Sameera Waththage, Sabawoon Davizi, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sahil Grover, Arun Ashokan

