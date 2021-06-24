ROM vs GRE Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Sofia T20 2021 Romania vs Greece match 2, June 24, 20:00 IST

ROM vs GRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Match 2 of Sofia T20 2021 between Romania and Greece: The second match of the Sofia T20 2021 tournament will see Romania squaring off against Greece at the National Sports Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria. The game begins at 10:45 pm (IST).Both sides will be playing their maiden game of the season and will be looking to get off a positive start when they clash in the Bulgarian capital tonight.

Both teams possess a good number of players in their squads. Aftab Ahmed Kayani and Abdul Shakoor are the notable ones in Romania. Skipper Ramesh Satheesan, Asrar Ahmed and Anastasios Manousis are among the few in the Greece outfit.

Ahead of the match between Romania and Greece; here is everything you need to know:

ROM vs GRE Telecast

The Romania vs Greece match will not be broadcasted in India.

ROM vs GRE Live Streaming

Unfortunately live streaming services will also not be available in the country.

ROM vs GRE Match Details

The upcoming match of the Sofia T20 2021 will be played between Romania and Greece at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 24, Thursday at 10:45 pm IST.

ROM vs GRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ramesh Satheesan

Vice-Captain: Pavel Florin

Suggested Playing XI for ROM vs GRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Anastasios Manousis, Nikolaos Katechis, Ramesh Satheesan, Sivakumar Periyalwar

All-rounders: Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Arsalan Ahmed, Vasu Saini

Bowlers: Pavel Florin, Shantanu Vashisht, Spiros Tsirigotis

ROM vs GRE Probable XIs:

Romania: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Ramesh Satheesan (C), Gohar Manan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Patras Masih, Vasu Saini, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Shantanu Vashisht, Pavel Florin, Waqar Abbasi, Ijaz Hussain.

Greece: Spiros Siriotis, Anastasios Manousis (C), Aslam Mohammad, Nikolaos Katechis, Amarpreet Mehmi, Arsalan Ahmed, Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Spiros Tsirigotis, Thomas Zoto, Alexandros Lagos.

