ROM vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Continental Cup T20I 2021 match, September 3, 6:00 pm IST

ROM vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Continental Cup T20I 2021 match, September 03, 6:00 pm IST

Romania vs Hungary Dream11, ROM vs HUN Dream11 Latest Update, ROM vs HUN Dream11 Win, ROM vs HUN Dream11 App, ROM vs HUN Dream11 2021, ROM vs HUN Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, ROM vs HUN Dream11 Live Streaming

ROM vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Continental Cup T20I 2021 between Romania and Hungary:

In the sixth match of the 2021 edition of the Continental Cup T20I, Romania will play against Hungary. Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County will host the game on September 3, Friday at 6:00 pm IST.

Romania are currently playing against the Czech Republic in their first match of the Continental Cup T20I. They delivered a fantastic batting performance by posting a mammoth score of 211 runs on the scoreboard. At the time of writing, the team needed to defend 79 runs off 40 deliveries to secure a victory against the Republic. Romania will be again seen in action on Friday evening as they will be locking horns with Hungary.

On the other hand, Hungary defeated the Czech Republic in their opening match of the Continental Cup T20I by five runs. Batting first in the game, Hungary scored 165 runs in the first innings. The second innings of the T20I game saw the Hungary bowlers delivering a comprehensive performance to stop the opposition at 160.

Ahead of the match between Romania and Hungary; here is everything you need to know:

ROM vs HUN Telecast

Romania vs Hungary match will not be broadcasted in India.

ROM vs HUN Live Streaming

The match between Romania and Hungary will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ROM vs HUN Match Details

The sixth match of the Continental Cup T20I 2021 will be played between Romania and Hungary at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on September 3, Friday at 6:00 pm IST.

ROM vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Harsh Mandhyan

Vice-Captain- Gohar Manan

Suggested Playing XI for ROM vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Abhishek Ahuja, Gohar Manan, Ramesh Satheesan

All-rounders: Harsh Mandhyan, Salman Khan-II, Sami Ullah, Zeeshan Khan

Bowlers: Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Shantanu Vashisht

ROM vs HUN Probable XIs:

Romania: Gohar Manan, Taranjeet-Singh, Sami-Ullah, Cosmin Zavoiu, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Imran Haider, Waqar Abbasi, Satwik Nadigotla, Shantanu Vashisht, Abdul Shakoor, Ramesh Satheesan

Hungary: Salman Khan-II, Asanka Weligamage, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Marc Ahuja, Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Sandeep Mohandas, Nishantha Liyanage, Abhishek Ahuja, Ali Almaz, Abhishek Kheterpa

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here