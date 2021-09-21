ROM vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 21, 04:30 PM IST

ROM vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Romania and Hungary: Romania will go head-to-head against Hungary in the eighth Group B match of the ongoing ECC T10 2021. Cartama Oval will host the fixture on September 21, Tuesday at 04:30 PM IST.

Romania will be desperate to get off the mark on Tuesday. The team had a disastrous start to their campaign in the ECC T10 2021. Romania lost their first match to Austria by a massive 89 runs. This was followed by the team registering another defeat over Netherlands XI by 34 runs. With two losses under their belt, Romania are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Hungary, on the other hand, are third in the points table with one victory and one loss. The team got off to a stunning start in the competition as they outclassed Portugal by 35 runs. However, Hungary failed to carry forward the momentum as they lost their very next game to Austria by seven wickets. Coming into the match on Tuesday, the team will hope to return back to the winning ways.

Ahead of the match between Romania and Hungary; here is everything you need to know:

ROM vs HUN Telecast

Romania vs Hungary game will not be broadcasted in India.

ROM vs HUN Live Streaming

Fans can tune in to Fancode to watch Romania vs Hungary match online.

ROM vs HUN Match Details

The eighth Group B match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval on September 21, Tuesday at 04:30 PM IST.

ROM vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mehar Cheema

Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Khan

Suggested Playing XI for ROM vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Satwik Nadigotla

Batters: Sivakumar Periyalwar, Marc Ahuja, Ramesh Satheesan, Safi Zahir

All-rounders: Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan

Bowlers: Pavel Florin, Habib Deldar, Nishantha Liyanage

ROM vs HUN Probable XIs:

Romania: Aftab Kayani, Sami Ullah, Rajesh Kumar, Ramesh Satheesan, Abdul Shakoor, Pavel Florin, Dharmendra Manani, Ijaz Hussain, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Gohar Manan

Hungary: Safi Zahir, Nisantha Liyanage, Ali Yalmaz, Marc Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, Asanka Weligamage, Habib Deldar, Zeeshan Khan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Sandeep Mohandas, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

